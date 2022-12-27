Connect with us

Jo Borras and Hobbes Tieu hit the trails at Road America in the new Polaris EV Kinetic

New Bill Promises $2500 Tax Credit For Off Road EVs

Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips (D) has introduced a bipartisan bill co-sponsored by Representative Brian K. Fitzpatrick (R) of Pennsylvania, that would provide a $2500 tax credit for off-road EV purchases.

The bill reads that, “there shall be allowed as a credit against the tax imposed by this chapter for the taxable year an amount equal to the sum of the applicable amount with respect to each such new qualified off-road plug-in electric vehicle placed in service by the taxpayer during the taxable year …”

If it’s passed, the Michael F. Donoughe Tax Credit for Off Road Electric Vehicles Act (aka, H. R. 9481) would provide a 10% federal tax credit on qualifying off-road electric vehicles, and be capped at $2,500. That means that, for example, you could buy a $15,000 HiSUN ATV and get a 10% tax credit of $1,500. Alternatively, you could buy a $34,950 Vanderhall Brawley and get a similar tax credit, but at “just” $2,500, instead of the “full” 10% of $3,495.

The bill was named for former Polaris Chief Technology Officer Michael F. Donoughe, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year. Donoughe was known for pushing Polaris throughout his Polaris career, and until his unexpected death this summer.

“On behalf of the entire Polaris team, we also are honored and deeply appreciative of Rep. Phillips’s decision to name the bill after the late Mike Donoughe, a Polaris leader who passed away unexpectedly last summer,” said Polaris CEO Mike Speetzen, in a statement. “Mike was truly passionate about advancing electrification in off-road vehicles and he played a guiding role in our efforts.”

The bill is currently written to apply to EVs weighing less than 3,500 lb., with two or more seats, and three or more wheels — dirt bikes, in other words, won’t qualify. You can check out the full text of H.R.9481 in the official public record here, then let us know what you think of the newly proposed bill in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Source:  117th Congress, via Ride Apart.

 
I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

electric cars

