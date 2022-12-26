Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Images courtesy of Tembo and Evolution Group

Clean Transport

Australian Road Infrastructure Services Company, Evolution Group, To Convert Its ICE Vehicles To Electric In Partnership With Tembo

Published

The Toyota Hilux pickup is one of the preferred workhorse in many sectors. It is used extensively by companies in the construction sector. Over 19 million Toyota Hiluxes have been sold worldwide since it was launched some decades ago. The Toyota Hilux could finally be getting an electric version.

Recently, Toyota unveiled the Toyota Hilux Revo BEV Concept as part of Toyota Thailand’s 60th Anniversary. Thailand is a major production hub for the Toyota Hilux. Looking at the pictures of the Toyota Hilux Revo BEV Concept, it doesn’t look so “concepty” and this could spring some hope that it is not too far from going into production. An all-electric Hilux would be a game-changer.

It’s good to see that Toyota could be bringing an electric Hilux soon. Another way to accelerate the transition to electric mobility is to convert the current fleet of ICE vehicles around the world to electric. Streamlining conversion kits to zone in on a particular model is one way of ensuring that significant volumes of ICE vehicles can be converted by targeting fleet operators and in the process facilitate faster production processes and lead times. This is why the several companies in the conversion industry have zoned in on the Toyota Land Cruiser and the Toyota Hilux. One of the leaders in this space is Tembo.

Tembo EV Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of VivoPower International PLC, recently signed an agreement with Evolution Group Holdings Limited for the full electrification of its fleet of light utility vehicles for traffic management and fleet management. Under the definitive agreement, Tembo Australia will convert existing and new vehicles to full electric over the next 5 years, subject to the successful completion of commercial and technical on-road trials, with a target to have the first fully electrified utility vehicle certified and roadworthy in 2023.

Evolution has 15 depots across Australia and New Zealand, as well as dedicated personnel in the Philippines. Evolution is involved in traffic control and traffic management as well as complimentary areas such as road corridor barriers and bridge joint maintenance, fleet maintenance and management, as well as road construction and safety related training. The Evolution Group is one of the largest non-government providers of road infrastructure services across Australia and New Zealand. The company has a specialized fleet of over 500 vehicles for its traffic management and fleet management services (including the Toyota Hilux) and has an employee base of over 700 personnel across Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.

These types of construction industry functions and their operations cycles are perfect for electric vehicles. It is really great to hear that Evolution will be the first traffic management company in the world to commit to fleet electrification and repowering, which is in keeping with its objective to deliver cost-effective, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions for clients from both the private and public sectors in Australia and New Zealand. I hope to see more companies in this industry also adopt full electrification.

Images courtesy of Tembo and Evolution Group

 
Complete our 2022 CleanTechnica reader survey for a chance to win an electric bike.
 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

4,000 Tembo e-LV EV Conversion Kits For Kenyan Utility Vehicles

One of the best ways to accelerate the transition to electric mobility is to convert the current fleet of ICE vehicles around the world...

1 hour ago
Toyota parodies Toyota parodies

Clean Transport

Toyota Parodies: Laughter At The Company’s Lackluster Embrace Of EVs

Toyota has hemmed and hawed about its entry into the EV marketplace. A new parody calls them out for their zero commitment to electrify...

3 days ago

Cars

The Everatti All Electric GT-40 Is A Stunning Car With Stunning Performance

The Everatti GT-40 is a battery-electric version of the original Ford GT-40 that uses a chassis sourced from Superformance, the company that owns the...

3 days ago

Clean Transport

Electric Charging Pole Dance Heats Up In Newcastle, Australia

Following in the footsteps of Intellihub, EVX is planning to install 30,000 pole-mounted electric vehicle chargers across the Ausgrid network by 2029. Whereas Intellihib...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.