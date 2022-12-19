Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
EV Charging in Europe, Cynthia Shahan, CleanTechnica

Buildings

EU Cracks Down On Pollution of Buildings & Cars, in Major Win for the Climate Before Christmas

Negotiators have agreed to extend the EU’s carbon market to buildings and road transport, with a social fund to help vulnerable households transition to clean mobility and homes.

Published

The new Emission Trading Scheme (the so-called ETS2) will cover all emissions of buildings (heating) and road transport and run in parallel to the existing ETS, which prices CO2 pollution from the power sector and industry. This essentially creates the world’s biggest carbon market.

A landmark deal was also struck on the introduction of a new Social Climate Fund (SCF), which will channel carbon trading revenues to the most vulnerable households, helping them to transition while also alleviating the impact of the carbon price. The Fund will be of €86.7 billion. Governments could even start supporting low-income households one year before the carbon price kicks in in 2027. In a major win for the European Parliament and the climate, all revenues that don’t go to EU Funds must solely be spent on climate.

Chiara Corradi, climate policy officer at T&E, says: “With the Social Climate Fund the EU has addressed the social and climate crisis with a single instrument for the very first time. The ETS2 will be key to reaching our climate goals. It is good to have safeguards such as a maximum price in the new carbon market, however it is regrettable that Big Oil won’t contribute by paying part of the carbon price as the European Parliament demanded.”

Negotiators disagreed on a provision that would require Big Oil to pay part of the carbon price, instead of passing it on fully to consumers. With free allowances for big industry also continuing, the EU has failed to crack down on big polluters.

On the other hand, an emergency clause was adopted. In case energy prices are too high, the entry into force of the ETS2 will be delayed by one year (to 2028). The European Parliament also secured a cap on the price for households. To secure our climate ambitions the cap should have increased annually, but this provision will be revised in 2030.

Originally published by Transport & Environment.

 
Complete our 2022 CleanTechnica reader survey for a chance to win an electric bike.
 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Transport & Environment’s (T&E) vision is a zero-emission mobility system that is affordable and has minimal impacts on our health, climate and environment. Created over 30 years ago, we have shaped some of Europe’s most important environmental laws.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

green hydrogen baltic sea eu russia green hydrogen baltic sea eu russia

Clean Power

Russia Whiffs On Baltic Green Hydrogen Opportunity (Shocker!)

Six EU states join up to harvest green hydrogen from the Baltic Sea and transport it to industrial clusters in the Baltic region and...

2 days ago

Batteries

EU Passes Law to Make Electric Car Batteries Cleaner

Battery producers will face tougher environmental and due diligence standards if they want to sell in the European market. The impact of electric vehicle...

December 12, 2022

Cars

European Company Car Market Goes Green

In Europe, the company car market is a lot bigger than in the USA. What the market is in China, I honestly do not...

December 8, 2022
green hydrogen trains Czech Alstom Air Products green hydrogen trains Czech Alstom Air Products

Clean Transport

Czech Republic Says Hello To Hydrogen Trains, Buh-Bye To Russian Gas

Green H2 or not, hydrogen trains will help the Czech Republic cut ties with Russian gas suppliers.

December 7, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.