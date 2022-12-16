The Electric Toyota Hilux Revo Could Really Transform The E-Mobility Landscape In A Lot of Countries

The Toyota brand is one of the most trusted brands around the world. For example, in Australia, Toyota was awarded Australia’s Most Trusted Car Brand in the annual Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Survey again this year. This is the 17th year in a row that Toyota Australia has been recognized as the most trusted automotive brand by consumers and readers of this publication. This trust is illustrated in the sales figures too, as the Toyota Hilux has topped the Australian sales charts for 7 years in a row! Already in 2022, the Hilux has sold a record 60,120 units so far from January to November.

Drive.com.au says this is the largest number of units sold by a single model in Australia in 20 years since the hey-days of the Holden Commodore. Back then, the Commodore did over 60,000 units in a calendar year in 2005. So, you can see just how influential the Hilux is down under. The Ford Ranger also does quite well there, showing that pickups or Utes, as they are called in Australia, are a very important segment.

The Hilux also tops the charts in South Africa, where it does over 40,000 units per year. The Hilux has been the top selling vehicle in South Africa for 9 consecutive years too. It has done so well there that it has sold over 1 million units in South Africa since it was launched. Overall, the Toyota Hilux has sold over 19 million units worldwide. Such an iconic vehicle in an important vehicle segment needs an electric version.

Toyota had mentioned a few years ago that it had plans to introduce an electric Hilux. Well, the good news is that Toyota recently showcased the Toyota Hilux Revo BEV Concept as part of Toyota Thailand’s 60th Anniversary. Thailand is a major production hub for the Toyota Hilux. Looking at the pictures of the Toyota Hilux Revo BEV Concept, it doesn’t look so “concepty” and this could spring some hope that it is not too far from going into production. Let’s wait and see.

An electric Toyota Hilux would be a game-changer. Hiluxes are often used by mining and farming companies around campuses as well as technicians and people in the trade industry. Utility companies are also fans of the Hilux. All this means that most of these use cases are perfect for electrification. This has resulted in some independent companies converting existing ICE Hiluxes and other pickups to electric. One of the firms in this industry is Australian company Roev. This is an indicator that the demand for electric Hiluxes is there. Let’s hope Toyota accelerates plans for the electric Hilux.

Images courtesy of Toyota