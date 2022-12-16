Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Volvo XC40 Achieves Highest Possible Safety Rating in Updated IIHS Test

Cars

New IIHS Test Punishes SUVs and Crossovers — Volvo XC40 Aces It

That SUV or crossover you bought to keep your kids safe may not be as safe as you thought — and the IIHS just proved it!

Published

In its first year conducting rear seat safety tests on 15 US-market SUVs and crossovers, only two scored a “good” safety rating. And — of course! — the Volvo XC40 was one of them.

Vehicle safety is often cited as one of the most important elements of a new car buyer’s decision, but most people have no idea how limited government crash test data really is — or how easily that system could be gamed. That’s where independent testing bodies like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) come in, conducting more detailed crash tests of their own and finding out things that the “basic,” government-manded tests might miss.

In this case, the IIHS zeroed in on the fact that conventional crash testing usually only considers the safety of the driver, and uses “an average-size man” dummy, with no regard for rear passenger safety. The IIHS’ new test focused on the back seat using a dummy that represented a 12 year old child — and, as a result, they discovered just how un-safe many crossovers and SUVs really can be for kids and passengers!

Who Did What

The new test is called updated moderate overlap test — and, of the 15 vehicles tested, only the Volvo XC40 and Ford Escape protected their back-seat passengers well enough to earn a “good” rating. The Toyota RAV4, meanwhile, was rated acceptable.”

The rest of the list, and their results, are included below:

  • Ford Escape – Good
  • Volvo XC40 – Good
  • Toyota RAV4 – Acceptable
  • Audi Q3 – Marginal
  • Nissan Rogue – Marginal
  • Subaru Forester – Marginal
  • Buick Encore – Poor
  • Chevrolet Equinox – Poor
  • Honda CR-V – Poor
  • Honda HR-V – Poor
  • Hyundai Tucson – Poor
  • Jeep Compass – Poor
  • Jeep Renegade – Poor
  • Mazda CX-5 – Poor
  • Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross – Poor

The most disturbing thing about this list, I think, isn’t that vehicles like the Jeep Compass or Chevy Equinox earned “Poor” ratings here. Instead, it’s that almost all of the 15 SUVs tested scored a “good” rating on the old, driver-only tests. That should raise alarm bells, if only because the primary reason so many people buy these vehicles to begin with is that they have kids to haul around in the back seat.

Meanwhile, Volvo’s success — after nearly 100 years of advocating for improved vehicle safety — comes as no surprise. “At Volvo Cars, we have always designed and built our cars to our own exacting safety standards based on our knowledge studying real world crashes,” said Thomas Broberg, acting head of the Volvo Cars Safety Center. “To have our work validated by the experts at the IIHS in their newest test adds to the pride we take in our safety focus for every vehicle we produce.”

As for Ford? The Blue Oval was Volvo’s parent company until it spun off the Swedish brand to China’s Geely group in 2010. Clearly they learned quite a bit about safety from their Swedish siblings, and didn’t forget in the intervening years.

Back to Volvo, the latest IIHS test result continues a trend reinforces a “record” set in April of this year, when Volvo Cars achieved the highest possible rating from IIHS for every one of its models tested, including plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles. I’m “Volvo Jo,” however, so feel free to scroll on down to the comments section at the bottom of the page and tell me why I’m anti Tesla or something.

 

Sources | Images: IIHS, via Jalopnik, Volvo Cars.

 
Complete our 2022 CleanTechnica reader survey for a chance to win an electric bike.
 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Polestar 2 review Polestar 2 review

Cars

Polestar 2: An Owner’s Review

This is my magnesium Polestar 2 which I purchased on the 22nd of April this year and have driven 15,000 kilometers. My original choice...

1 day ago
Volvo EX30 Volvo EX30

Cars

Volvo Confirms EX30 Entry Level SUV Coming In 2023

Volvo CEO Jim Rowan has confirmed a new small electric SUV is on the way next year and will be known as the EX30.

4 days ago

Clean Transport

Electric Trucks Hitting the Road in Australia

Team Global Express (TGE) plans to run 36 medium and 24 light rigid electric trucks in Western Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The move...

December 7, 2022

Cars

UK Plugin EVs Take 27.7% Share — Tesla Model Y Bestseller

The UK auto market saw plugin electric vehicles take 27.7% share in November, down from 28.1% year on year. Full electric share grew YoY,...

December 6, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.