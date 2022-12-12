Yotta Energy Speaks With CleanTechnica About New EV Chargers & A Microinverter

In the fall, Yotta Energy unveiled several new products: commercial EV chargers, solar-powered EV charging stations, and a 3-phase commercial microinverter. The commercial EV chargers are rated at 48A (11.5kW) and can be used with solar power and energy storage. The solar-powered EV charging stations can deliver up to 510 miles of solar charge daily and are customizable. The microinverter’s maximum continuous output is up to 1800VA, and it can support 4 high-capacity PV modules, each one up to 525 W+.

More recently, I caught up with CEO and Co-founder Omeed Badkoobeh and asked him some questions about their new products. (In the spring of this year, he provided some insights about the company’s fundraising success at that time. He also provided background information about himself and his company on CleanTechies.)

For the commercial EV charger, what is it intended to charge, and who will be the customers?

Yotta’s commercial EV charger is optimized for commercial and multifamily buildings. The product is the first of its kind charger that is both physically adjustable from 48A down to 16A but also will be software driven to reduce charging rates when the utility grid is overloaded.

At what rate can it charge EVs, and can you share the cost?

Charging rates can be adjusted from 3.8kW up to 11.5kW. Most vehicles on the road today top out at 11.5kW for Level 2 charging.

What is the warranty duration and what does it cover?

Yotta offers a full product warranty for 3 years.

What is the installation process?

Fairly standard for EV chargers. The Yotta EVCD is two chargers in one and designed to reduce installation cost by up to 40%.



For the solar-powered EV charging station, what is it intended to charge, and who will be the customers?

REV can charge any electric vehicle on the road today, including Teslas with a J1772 adapter. REV is designed to meet the charging needs for commercial fleets, National Parks, and other rest areas.

What is the battery chemistry and battery capacity?

REV utilizes LFP battery technology equipped with Yotta’s patented thermal management technology. This enables the station to operate in all weather conditions. Each CORE can be equipped with up to 300kWh and a REV XL can have up to 600kWhs.

What is the solar power capacity?

REV CORE comes with a 15kW solar array and the XL has up to 34kW. Additional solar can be added depending on the site conditions.

Can you share the cost?

REV CORE starts at $84K before any tax credits and/or incentives and can be customized for site conditions.

What is the warranty duration and what does it cover?

REV comes with a comprehensive 10-year warranty

What is the form factor…is it on a trailer, is it a solar panel array on a vertical stand combined with a battery?

REV is designed to be a permanent EV charging station. It can be relocated but it is not designed to be portable.

How do you operate the solar EV charging station?

The solar EV charging station works like commercial chargers available today. A person would drive up to the charging station, uncoil the charging cord, and connect it to their vehicle. There are indicator lights on the charger to let the person know when the vehicle charging is complete.

What advantages does the Dual Power Inverter have over other inverters?

The Dual Power Inverter (DPI™) is ​​a power conversion system designed to be interchangeable between solar and energy storage. This unique feature delivers maximum flexibility and brings all the benefits of a microinverter at costs comparable to string inverters.

Key advantages of the system include:

No high-voltage DC for best-in-class safety

300 percent faster installation compared with conventional microinverters

Wider MPPT voltage range for greater energy harvest

Independent MPPT for each module to maximize output

Accommodates modules from 250W to more than 440W

2.4GHz ZigBee mesh network (3X faster than PLC)

Future proofed and optimized to work with Yotta’s SolarLeaf energy storage technology



Why did you decide to produce these particular new products?

Growth in the C&I market driven by higher electricity prices and demand for electric vehicle charging.

Has the Inflation Reduction Act been beneficial to your business, or are the benefits to be had in the near future?

The IRA brings 10 years of stability to an already growing market.

Where do you see your company going in the next several years?

In the future, we intend to branch into residential and larger commercial projects such as working with major utility companies to provide efficient energy storage.