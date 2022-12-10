GM Dealer Community Charging Program — Nearly 1,000 GM Dealers Enrolled To Date

Since the official launch of its Dealer Community Charging Program in late 2021, GM has enrolled nearly 1,000 GM dealers in the program, which is almost a quarter of all GM dealers in North America. The first community charging stations have been installed in Wisconsin and Michigan. The initiative was first made available to Chevrolet dealers earlier this year, and in January 2023 it will be extended to dealers of Buick, GMC, and Cadillac.

Through the Dealer Community Charging Program, General Motors and its dealers are working to increase community access to charging stations, particularly in underserved rural and urban areas where EV charging is frequently scarce or nonexistent. Up to ten 19.2-kilowatt Level 2 charging stations may be provided to participating dealers. The charging stations are then installed at important community sites by GM partnering dealers, with installation provided as needed.

With the program, GM hopes to roughly double the number of public Level 2 charging stations by installing up to 40,000 stations across the United States and Canada. The charging stations will not be limited to GM EV customers. They will be available to anyone needing to charge their EV.

“Nearly 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a GM dealership. Our dealers are deeply involved and trusted in their communities and are well positioned to determine locations that expand access to EV charging, including at small businesses, entertainment venues, schools, and other popular destinations,” said Hoss Hassani, vice president of GM EV Ecosystem. “Our dealers are an important enabler of our all-electric future and in many cases will be the catalyst for EV adoption in communities that would otherwise have limited EV infrastructure. Combined with their exceptional ability to service EV drivers across North America, our dealers are now helping to make charging possible across much of the continent.”

The initial charging stations are being provided by FLO, which was chosen to provide charging stations for the program by GM. The main production site for the program’s charging stations will be at their new manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The partnership will help bring EV charging to rural drivers in underserved communities. The FLO manufacturing facility is expected to bring 250,000 EV chargers to American drivers and create 730 direct, indirect, and induced jobs by 2028

“We are proud to support this extraordinary effort to grow access to public EV charging in thousands of local communities across North America,” said Louis Tremblay, FLO president and CEO. “Together, FLO, GM, and GM dealerships will bring reliable charging to drivers from curbside to the countryside.”

The first dealer to take part in the program was Wheelers Chevrolet GMC, which just recently set up its first charging stations at a number of locations in Marshfield, Wisconsin, including two parks, a library, and a sports complex. Young Chevrolet Cadillac was next to install its first charging stations at Memorial Healthcare Wellness Center in Owosso, Michigan. In the coming weeks and months, other dealers are anticipated to install their first chargers in Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Ohio, and Washington state.

“We’re excited to be the first dealership in the nation to have these chargers,” said Mary Jo Wheeler-Schueller, owner of Wheelers Chevrolet GMC. “This will help put Marshfield on the map in terms of EV leadership. This is a great stop for commuters to check out our community and see all that Marshfield has to offer.”

The Dealer Community Charging Program is simply one component of General Motors’ comprehensive strategy for EV adoption, which also includes:

These EVs include the BrightDrop Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 electric delivery vans, Cadillac LYRIQ, Cadillac CELESTIQ, GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV, GMC Sierra EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV, and Chevrolet Equinox EV. The Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Bolt EV are two of the most affordable EVs available in the U.S. today. Providing an accessible and reliable charging experience across domains — whether at home, in the community, or on the highway. GM is investing nearly $750 million to expand charging infrastructure across public domains. This investment includes GM’s collaboration with Pilot Company on a fast-charging network along U.S. highways, as well as its work with EVgo to install 3,250 fast chargers throughout U.S. cities by the end of 2025. GM also has integration relationships with 11 EV charging networks, giving its EV customers access to an additional 110,000 charge points and growing throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“GM is taking a comprehensive approach to helping put everyone in an EV,” said Hassani. “This includes great vehicles, accessible and reliable charging infrastructure, and free educational resources to help make the transition to EVs as seamless as possible. Combined, these efforts will manifest our all-electric future.”

Source: GM