Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
GM Begins Supplying Level 2 Chargers for Underserved Communities

Clean Transport

GM, Flo Partner to Bring EV Charging to Rural Drivers

Published

GM has selected Flo as the company to supply its new “Dealer Community Charging Program” coming to Chevrolet dealerships in Wisconsin and Michigan, an early step towards the company’s stated goal of putting 40,000 Level 2 chargers in the ground in underserved communities.

“GM is a long-term valued collaborator, and we are proud to support this extraordinary effort to grow access to public EV charging in thousands of local communities across North America,” said Louis Tremblay, FLO’s president and CEO. “Together, FLO, GM, and [participating] GM dealerships will bring reliable charging to drivers from curbside to countryside.”

Deliveries of the Flo 19.1 kW “CoRe+ MAX” chargers (which can charge an EV up to 2.7x faster than a typical Level 2 charging station) have officially begun, with Wheelers Chevrolet GMC in Marshfield, Wisconsin, and Young Chevrolet Cadillac in Owosso, Michigan, being the first two dealers to officially install the provided chargers.

While GM itself is responsible for working with FLO to source and send the chargers out, it’s the dealers themselves — who have strong local ties and an “insider’s look” at their communities — that get to choose the charger locations in GM’s program, which means that a number of these chargers will end up in hospital parking lots, near parks, and at libraries. Places the dealer feels its EV buyers are the most underserved. Flo, meanwhile, will monitor and be responsible for the stations’ maintenance and upkeep.

“With FLO’s collaboration and the support of our dealer community,” said Hoss Hassani, vice president of GM EV Ecosystem, “we’ll significantly expand reliable and convenient infrastructure across the U.S. and Canada and manifest our all-electric future.”

FLO’s first US manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills will be the main production location for the program’s charging stations, according to the Detroit Free Press. FLO announced its plans to complete the new factory by Q3 of 2023 last summer. The facility will cost several million dollars and is expected to create more than 130 clean tech jobs.

Sources: Autoweek, Detroit Free Press, Flo.

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

GM to Invest $275 Million More, Create 400 New Jobs in Tennessee

Ultium Cells LLC, the battery-making JV between LG Chem and GM, has announced plans to invest an additional $275 million in its Spring Hill,...

2 hours ago
Brightdrop DHL Brightdrop DHL

Clean Transport

BrightDrop Expands Into Canada With New DHL Deal

Brightdrop has begun manufacturing Zevo 600 electric delivery vans in Canada. The first of them will be delivered to DHL Express in 2023.

1 day ago
Corvette Corvette

Clean Transport

Corvette Plans To Follow Porsche Into The Electric Passenger Car & SUV Market

Sources say a new electric sub-brand is coming in 2025 from Corvette that will include a 4-door liftback and an SUV.

6 days ago
General Motors Plug and Charge General Motors Plug and Charge

Cars

General Motors Vows To Avoid “Opportunistic” EV Prices

General Motors says it plans to avoid opportunistic pricing for its upcoming electric cars so they are affordable by more drivers.

November 25, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.