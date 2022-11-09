Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
2015 Tesla Model S in Wroclaw, Poland. Photo by Zach Shahan | CleanTechnica.

Cars

How Much Does It Cost To Buy A Used Tesla?

Published

As the price tags on electric vehicles remain out of reach for many consumers, some have elected to buy used Teslas to save money. The price of a used Tesla can vary significantly, depending on which of the automaker’s four vehicles you’re looking at buying.

U.S. News recently took a detailed look at how much a used Tesla costs, including specific, fact-checked price ranges for each of the vehicles in the automaker’s lineup. The report looked at model years before and leading up to 2020 for each of the company’s vehicles, also noting the range of each vehicle alongside its price tag.

Tesla’s four currently available vehicles include the Model 3, Model S, Model X, and Model Y — the latter two of which are both SUVs and the former sedans. The vehicles vary in range and features from one model year to the next, which can also affect the price across models.

Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 was first debuted for the 2018 model year, offering a smaller build than the company’s other sedan, the Model S. The Model 3 is also more affordable, making it a popular electric sedan for many of the world’s auto markets. The EV includes either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, the latter of which all feature dual-motor configurations.

Model Year Minimum Average Maximum Average Range
2018 $44,272 $52,926 260–310 miles
2019 $47,102 $58,254 240–310 miles
2020 $47,292 $62,089 260–310 miles

Model S

The Model S is Tesla’s earliest still-available EV, first hitting the U.S. market in 2013. After its introduction, the Model S gained a refreshed version in 2016 before gaining even more changes in the 2020 model year. Although some older models included RWD, the feature was discontinued in 2018 with all modern editions including AWD.

Model Year Minimum Average Maximum Average Range
2015 $38,879 $50,788 240–270 miles
2016 $42,832 $65,370 210–315 miles
2017 $47,826 $72,620 210–335 miles
2018 $62,382 $80,873 259–335 miles
2019 $74,053 $115,507 285–370 miles
2020 $87,742 $100,305 287–402 miles

Model X

The AWD Tesla Model X was first introduced in 2016, featuring its “falcon wing” upward-opening SUV doors and major changes in model years since including adaptive suspension and range.

Model Year Minimum Average Maximum Average Range
2016 $58,650 $76,557 238–257 miles
2017 $67,072 $82,525 238–295 miles
2018 $80,409 $98,050 238–295 miles
2019 $88,200 $128,643 238–325 miles
2020 $79,990 $99,990 258–351 miles

Model Y

The Tesla Model Y is quickly becoming one of the world’s best-selling vehicles, and the best-selling EV in many markets. It bears a more affordable price tag than the Model X. Though, it was only introduced in 2020, so there aren’t as many used Tesla Model Y units available as with other vehicles.

Model Year Minimum Average Maximum Average Range
2020 $64,448 $69,039 244–316 miles

Originally published by EVANNEX. Written by Peter McGuthrie

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Electric Vehicles Are Playing a Bigger Role at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas (Photo Gallery)

Yesterday, I showcased an impressive display of Tesla mods at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. As the auto industry descends upon Sin City...

1 day ago

Cars

8.5% Of New Cars In Italy Plugin Electric Cars

Italy’s EV Market Continued To Lose Steam In September Originally published on opportunity:energy. There is no good news in sight for Italy’s EV market,...

1 day ago

Cars

Plugins EVs Near Third Of Autos In Germany, Recession Forecast

Plugin electric vehicles (EVs) gained 32.4% of Europe’s largest auto market, Germany, in October, up from 30.4% YoY. This in the context of overall...

1 day ago

Cars

UK BEV Volume Up YoY Despite Tesla Mid-Quarter Restocking

The UK auto market saw plugin electric vehicles take 21.5% share in October, with growing year on year volumes. Despite volume gain, YoY plugin...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.