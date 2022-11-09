How Much Does It Cost To Buy A Used Tesla?

As the price tags on electric vehicles remain out of reach for many consumers, some have elected to buy used Teslas to save money. The price of a used Tesla can vary significantly, depending on which of the automaker’s four vehicles you’re looking at buying.

U.S. News recently took a detailed look at how much a used Tesla costs, including specific, fact-checked price ranges for each of the vehicles in the automaker’s lineup. The report looked at model years before and leading up to 2020 for each of the company’s vehicles, also noting the range of each vehicle alongside its price tag.

Tesla’s four currently available vehicles include the Model 3, Model S, Model X, and Model Y — the latter two of which are both SUVs and the former sedans. The vehicles vary in range and features from one model year to the next, which can also affect the price across models.

The Tesla Model 3 was first debuted for the 2018 model year, offering a smaller build than the company’s other sedan, the Model S. The Model 3 is also more affordable, making it a popular electric sedan for many of the world’s auto markets. The EV includes either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, the latter of which all feature dual-motor configurations.

Model Year Minimum Average Maximum Average Range 2018 $44,272 $52,926 260–310 miles 2019 $47,102 $58,254 240–310 miles 2020 $47,292 $62,089 260–310 miles

Model S

The Model S is Tesla’s earliest still-available EV, first hitting the U.S. market in 2013. After its introduction, the Model S gained a refreshed version in 2016 before gaining even more changes in the 2020 model year. Although some older models included RWD, the feature was discontinued in 2018 with all modern editions including AWD.

Model Year Minimum Average Maximum Average Range 2015 $38,879 $50,788 240–270 miles 2016 $42,832 $65,370 210–315 miles 2017 $47,826 $72,620 210–335 miles 2018 $62,382 $80,873 259–335 miles 2019 $74,053 $115,507 285–370 miles 2020 $87,742 $100,305 287–402 miles

Model X

The AWD Tesla Model X was first introduced in 2016, featuring its “falcon wing” upward-opening SUV doors and major changes in model years since including adaptive suspension and range.

Model Year Minimum Average Maximum Average Range 2016 $58,650 $76,557 238–257 miles 2017 $67,072 $82,525 238–295 miles 2018 $80,409 $98,050 238–295 miles 2019 $88,200 $128,643 238–325 miles 2020 $79,990 $99,990 258–351 miles

Model Y

The Tesla Model Y is quickly becoming one of the world’s best-selling vehicles, and the best-selling EV in many markets. It bears a more affordable price tag than the Model X. Though, it was only introduced in 2020, so there aren’t as many used Tesla Model Y units available as with other vehicles.

Model Year Minimum Average Maximum Average Range 2020 $64,448 $69,039 244–316 miles

Originally published by EVANNEX. Written by Peter McGuthrie