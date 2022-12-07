Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
The Archer Air Taxi eVTOL concept took a big step towards reality this week, transitioning from vertical to horizontal flight.
Image courtesy of Archer

Aviation

Achievement Unlocked: Archer eVTOL Does The Thing

Published

Archer Aviation’s Maker eVTOL has successfully completed the first-ever “transition flight,” where the air taxi prototype was able to achieve a full transition from vertical, “rotary wing” flight to horizontal, “wing-borne” cruising.

The successful transition to horizontal flight marks a significant milestone in the ongoing development of the Made-in-the-USA Maker air taxi – that’s because, unlike most of the other eVTOLs currently under development, Archer’s aircraft takes off and lands vertically, but uses its wings to produce lift during cruising flight. That means it behaves much more like a conventional airplane from point to point, but one that can land (or take off) from just about anywhere.

“Transition is an important milestone for any vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, as it demonstrates in a single flight the capability to both takeoff and land vertically and cruise efficiently in wing borne flight,” writes Dr. Geoff Bower, Archer’s Chief Engineer responsible for overseeing Maker’s flight test campaign. “As you’ll see from some of the data below, the power required to fly Maker during wing borne flight is about three times smaller than during hover. Flying the majority of a trip in wing borne flight is critical to maximizing aircraft efficiency; in other words, carrying a payload at a high speed for a useful range.”

Image courtesy of Archer Aviation.

According to Archer, this first successful transition flight validates the aircraft’s design, and will be sure to open doors (and order books) throughout the aviation industry.

“This significant achievement is a testament to the countless hours of design, simulation and wind tunnel testing that our team has conducted behind-the-scenes,” continues Dr. Bower. “(We’re) looking forward to the commercialization of Midnight, we’ll continue to draw upon the incredible findings and lessons learned from Maker’s flight testing program.”

Let us know what you think of Archer’s chances of success in the future, in the comments.

Source | Images: Archer Aviation

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Aviation

Archer Aviation Selects Georgia For Manufacturing Facility Next to Covington Municipal Airport

Archer Aviation Inc., a pioneer in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, recently announced plans to build its manufacturing facility in Covington, Georgia,...

November 19, 2022
archer Midnight™ Aircraft archer Midnight™ Aircraft

Aviation

Archer Partners With Molicel To Supply Battery Cells For Archer Midnight Aircraft

Archer Aviation has chosen Molicel to provide the battery cells for its new Archer Midnight aircraft. E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Molicel), an industry-leading supplier...

November 17, 2022

Aviation

1st Self-Flying, 4-Seat, All-Electric, Vertical Takeoff & Landing Air Taxi

California’s Wisk Aero claims that it has developed the first self-flying, fully electric, 4-seat air taxi in the world. This is its 6th generation...

November 6, 2022

Aviation

Lilium Jet eVTOL Reaches New Milestone

Some people think Lilium's stock will be the next thing to take off!

October 23, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.