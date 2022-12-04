Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Mercedes eSprinter
Mercedes eSprinter. Image courtesy of Mercedes.

Clean Transport

New Mercedes eSprinter Goes 475 Kilometers In Real-World Driving

The new Mercedes eSprinter electric cargo van will have a range of about 300 miles in real-world driving when it arrives in 2023.

Published

The Mercedes eSprinter has been for sale in Europe for some time, but with a range of just under 100 miles. That’s too short for most people and companies. But now Mercedes is getting ready to start production of the next-generation eSprinter in two factories in Germany in February of 2023. US production is scheduled to begin in Charleston, South Carolina, in the second half of 2023.

Stuttgart Munich

Credit: Google Maps

Recently, the next-generation eSprinter van drove from the Mercedes museum in Stuttgart to the airport in Munich. The trip was on public roads that included some mountainous sections. When it returned to Stuttgart, it had covered 295 miles (475 km) and had about 12 miles (19 km) of range left. That’s a pretty impressive number for a big cargo van that has many features but good aerodynamic efficiency not being one of them.

Autoblog reports that Mercedes hasn’t shared any technical details, but did say the long-wheelbase, high-roof eSprinter prototype (pictured above) logged an average electricity consumption of 21.9 kilowatt-hours per 62 miles (100 km), or 2.8 miles (4.5 km) per kWh. It also noted that the van was fitted with the biggest of the three battery packs that will be available at launch and that is the battery that will be installed in eSprinter vans built for the American market.

While a 295 mile range is hardly impressive in a segment dominated by long-range diesel-powered models, it’s a pretty good figure for an electric van and a big improvement over the 93 miles (150 km) the original version of the eSprinter was capable of. Mercedes did not mention whether the prototype van was carrying any cargo on this journey or, if so, how much it weighed.

One person who posted a comment to the Autoblog story said: “2.8 miles per kWh is impressive efficiency for a vehicle of this size, even if it was hauling nothing. Heck, our e-tron doesn’t even get that. Based on the efficiency number and 300 miles of range, the battery is probably around 110 kWh.

“Hard to see this being priced below $60K when ICE versions are already that much, but operating costs will quickly make up the difference, not to mention significantly less maintenance. Would make a great platform for an EV camper van!”

For you van life enthusiasts, the last part should put a big smile on your face. We will update you on specs and pricing in the US as soon as Mercedes releases that information.

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his home in Florida or anywhere else The Force may lead him. 3000 years ago, Socrates said, "The secret to change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old but on building the new." Perhaps it's time we listened?

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Europe Electric Car Sales Report — 13.6% Of New Cars Fully Electric

23.2% of new automobiles sold in Europe have a plug.

2 days ago

Cars

Ford Has #1 Plugin Vehicle in Germany in October!

17% of new car sales in Germany fully electric, 32% have a plug It seems the German automotive market has bottomed out and is...

November 19, 2022

Cars

14% Of New Cars Now Fully Electric In France

BEVs continue to rise in France, with last month’s registrations ending at 16,866 units, or 14% of the total market. That means it was...

November 18, 2022

Cars

UK BEV Volume Up YoY Despite Tesla Mid-Quarter Restocking

The UK auto market saw plugin electric vehicles take 21.5% share in October, with growing year on year volumes. Despite volume gain, YoY plugin...

November 7, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.