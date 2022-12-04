New Mercedes eSprinter Goes 475 Kilometers In Real-World Driving

The Mercedes eSprinter has been for sale in Europe for some time, but with a range of just under 100 miles. That’s too short for most people and companies. But now Mercedes is getting ready to start production of the next-generation eSprinter in two factories in Germany in February of 2023. US production is scheduled to begin in Charleston, South Carolina, in the second half of 2023.

Recently, the next-generation eSprinter van drove from the Mercedes museum in Stuttgart to the airport in Munich. The trip was on public roads that included some mountainous sections. When it returned to Stuttgart, it had covered 295 miles (475 km) and had about 12 miles (19 km) of range left. That’s a pretty impressive number for a big cargo van that has many features but good aerodynamic efficiency not being one of them.

Autoblog reports that Mercedes hasn’t shared any technical details, but did say the long-wheelbase, high-roof eSprinter prototype (pictured above) logged an average electricity consumption of 21.9 kilowatt-hours per 62 miles (100 km), or 2.8 miles (4.5 km) per kWh. It also noted that the van was fitted with the biggest of the three battery packs that will be available at launch and that is the battery that will be installed in eSprinter vans built for the American market.

While a 295 mile range is hardly impressive in a segment dominated by long-range diesel-powered models, it’s a pretty good figure for an electric van and a big improvement over the 93 miles (150 km) the original version of the eSprinter was capable of. Mercedes did not mention whether the prototype van was carrying any cargo on this journey or, if so, how much it weighed.

One person who posted a comment to the Autoblog story said: “2.8 miles per kWh is impressive efficiency for a vehicle of this size, even if it was hauling nothing. Heck, our e-tron doesn’t even get that. Based on the efficiency number and 300 miles of range, the battery is probably around 110 kWh.

“Hard to see this being priced below $60K when ICE versions are already that much, but operating costs will quickly make up the difference, not to mention significantly less maintenance. Would make a great platform for an EV camper van!”

For you van life enthusiasts, the last part should put a big smile on your face. We will update you on specs and pricing in the US as soon as Mercedes releases that information.