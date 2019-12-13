#1 cleantech news, reviews, & analysis site in world. Support our work today. The future is now.


Clean Transport Mercedes-Benz Werk Düsseldorf feiert Produktionsstart des Mercedes-Benz eSprinterMercedes-Benz Dusseldorf plant celebrates start of production of the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

Published on December 13th, 2019 | by Cynthia Shahan

0

New Era: Fully Electric Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Goes Into Production

December 13th, 2019 by  

Mercedes-Benz’s Dusseldorf plant has celebrated the start of production of the fully electric eSprinter and ushered in a new era in Dusseldorf.

The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter looks so accommodating perhaps it will even be used as a base for someone to convert into a green tiny home.

Mercedes-Benz Werk Düsseldorf feiert Produktionsstart des Mercedes-Benz eSprinterMercedes-Benz Dusseldorf plant celebrates start of production of the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

The production of the fully electric Mercedes-Benz eSprinter. Image courtesy of Daimler.

The Stuttgart-based manufacturer has been manufacturing the popular vans (non-electric versions) in Dusseldorf since 1962. The plant has continued to become the leading Sprinter plant worldwide, developing and testing all future-oriented technologies. The plant serves as a benchmark for the other locations. So, it’s the right place for a new electric van to roll off the line.

Mercedes-Benz Werk Düsseldorf feiert

“Mercedes-Benz Dusseldorf plant celebrated the start of production of the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter with an event for employees and invited guests. Guests of honour: Armin Laschet, Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, and Thomas Geisel, Lord Mayor of the state capital Dusseldorf”

Mercedes-Benz Werk Düsseldorf feiert Produktionsstart des Mercedes-Benz eSprinterMercedes-Benz Dusseldorf plant celebrates start of production of the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

“Since the decision was made to build the eSprinter in Dusseldorf, the plant has become the competence centre for electric drives and has developed the requisite expertise.”

“More than 4.6 million vehicles have been produced in Dusseldorf to date. Since 2018, production of the new Sprinter has also taken place there, with over 200,000 units having already left the assembly line, ready to enter into their daily service all over the world. The production of the fully electric eSprinter marks the beginning of a new era in Dusseldorf. Building the eSprinter in Dusseldorf is a next step for the future of the plant and for the manufacturer itself.”

Mercedes-Benz Werk Düsseldorf feiert

To date over 2,400 employees have been trained for handling and assembling the high-voltage technologies.

“Over the past years, already in advance of production of the new Sprinter and the new drive system variants, Mercedes-Benz Vans has invested a total of around 330 million euros in the technical expansion of production, while taking into account the fact that, in future, the manufacture of both conventionally operated and fully electric vehicles will be built on a single production line. The result will be enormous flexibility and the ability to meet both customer and market requirements.”

Besides the comprehensive investments in the production systems, the plant has also been massively investing in the basic and advanced training of its own employees.

The company has implemented two new product run-ups within 21 months, with investments totaling around €330 million.

Mercedes-Benz Werk Düsseldorf feiert

The full Mercedes-Benz press release can be found here.

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter images courtesy of Daimler

 
 
Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.
It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.




Tags: , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Cynthia Shahan started writing by doing research as a social cultural and sometimes medical anthropology thinker. She studied and practiced both Waldorf education, and Montessori education. Eventually becoming an organic farmer, licensed AP, and mother of four unconditionally loving spirits, teachers, and environmentally conscious beings born with spiritual insights and ethics beyond this world. (She was able to advance more in this way led by her children.)


Related Posts



Back to Top ↑

© 2019   Sustainable Enterprises Media, Inc.



Back to Top ↑