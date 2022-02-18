200 Battery-Buffered Ultra-Fast Electric Car Chargers For Florida

ADS-TEC Energy is a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology. Smart City Capital specializes in finding funding solutions for the new technologies that will define the future. Last year, the two companies got together to begin bringing ultra-fast ChargeBox electric car chargers to Florida.

This week, they announced a new $30 million partnership that will bring an additional 200 of those electric car chargers to the Sunshine State. Installation is scheduled to begin in late 2022. This represents the single largest order of ChargeBox units from ADS-TEC Energy to date in the US. Smart City Capital also plans a third phase of deployment that is expected to involve more than 200 chargers across 13 US states.

ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered technology enables widespread, ultra-fast charging (up to 320 kW) on existing power limited grids without additional infrastructure power upgrades. This allows for the introduction of ultra-fast charging to previously under-served rural locations and to city centers, helping to ensure more inclusive access to EV charging. The EV chargers can be used to quickly charge municipal vehicles such as buses without impacting power needs of critical services, including 911 first responder networks and street lighting.

“Smart City Capital is aggressively breaking down the significant barriers to cities of all sizes becoming smart cities. We’re thrilled to be partnering with them to deploy our high-speed, battery-buffered charging stations all across the United States, without requiring a major overhaul to the power grid,” said Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy. “Together, we’ll be accelerating the transition to an all-electric world.”

By enabling public and private applications for both individual vehicles and fleets, the partnership will show how cities can reach their sustainability and carbon reduction goals more quickly without placing further burdens on existing power grids because of costly electrical infrastructure upgrades.

“No other vendor can match what ADS-TEC Energy is doing. They are the right partner, at the right time, with the industry’s most highly disruptive charging solution,” said Oscar Bode, CEO of Smart City Capital. “We’re proud to be bringing this first of its kind ultra-high speed charging to cities at a time when they need it to accelerate transformation and support sustainable economic growth.”

One of the common myths you hear about electric cars is that they will “crash” the electrical grid. ADS-TEC and Smart City are showing that FUD is simply not true and little more than a scare tactic being used by fossil fuel interests who are petrified to find their comfortable “business as usual” model is under attack. Good. The sooner they go out of business, the better.

Advertisement