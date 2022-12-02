After purchasing a Tesla, it transforms into a trusted friend — perhaps even a cherished member of your family. At this time of year, it’s not unusual to buy presents for your friends and family. Naughty or nice, why not put your Tesla on Santa’s list?

It turns out that Alex Guberman, a Tesla owner who’s built his own virtual EV empire, released a Model 3 gift guide featuring our products. (Thank you, Alex!) With thousands following him, Alex runs two Facebook groups, Tesla Model S Owners Club and Tesla Model 3 Owners Club, and his own E for Electric YouTube channel. His top five Model 3 gifts (view below) are: the Model 3 car cover, trunk organizer, (discount) performance pedal covers, all-weather floor mats, and interior vinyl kit.

Alex Guberman’s top five Tesla Model 3 gifts (YouTube: E for Electric)

Want to protect your Tesla? Check out our screen protectors to keep your beautiful 17″ touchscreen free from fingerprints, smudges, scratches, and UV rays. Keep your steering wheel, seats, and interior cool with our custom-designed sunshades. Avoid scrapes, scuffs, and a bad case of “curb rash” with wheel bands or alloy gators. And be sure your gorgeous Tesla is protected against the elements when parked outside with our car cover.

Want to turn your Tesla into a concert hall? If you’re looking for richer, deeper bass while enjoying your favorite beats, check out our sound system upgrade. And, if you want that “executive” seating experience for your passengers, we created a rear console in order to accommodate extra storage, cupholders, and a padded armrest.

Want to light up your Tesla during the holidays? To brighten up your interior, check out our LED lighting upgrade kit. Of course the quickest way to transform your Tesla is with some shiny, new aftermarket wheels. Want more ideas? Check out our official Holiday Gift Guide for more guidance on how to make these holidays extra-special for your Tesla.

