Tesla Model 3 Trunk Organizer & Frunk Cooler From EVANNEX — CleanTechnica Review

November 3rd, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

We recently received a Tesla Model 3 trunk organizer and a frunk/trunk cooler from EVANNEX. Aside from floor mats to protect the original Tesla-installed flooring, I consider these the top two Model 3 aftermarket items that just about everyone could benefit from. (Though, pneumatic trunk and frunk hood openers have me drooling, and I do have some other fun aftermarket products to review.)

Tesla Model 3 Frunk Cooler

I’ll start with the frunk cooler … since it’s in the front. Like many other humans, I buy cold foods and drinks. Also like my fellow humanity membership brethren, I generally like those foods and drinks to remain cold until it’s time to consume them. I think you see where this is going …

In all seriousness, it is quite handy having a large cooler for refrigerated groceries, fruits, or drinks for the beach. Yes, a normal cooler you take in and out of the trunk may work well enough, or cooler bags from the grocery store, but we do find it very handy having a cooler always sitting in the frunk that perfectly fits the frunk. I used to use the frunk of our Model S in Poland a lot, but for some reason I don’t find the Model 3’s frunk worth using for many things. As a result, it’s a perfect place for a cooler. The space is always free. The cooler just sits in there and I unzip and zip it when I’ve got some stuff to keep cool.

While I haven’t yet made use of the extra features or actually taken the cooler out of the frunk after jailing it there, I did notice that it has some handy pockets and straps. It appears particularly well suited for carrying cold snacks and drinks onto the beach — I just haven’t had the chance or need to test that out yet.

Oh, as far as actually keeping cold stuff cold, well, it seems to do its job — even down here in hot and sunny Florida. We often spend an hour or longer sitting in a school pickup line for our kindergartener, so this can be important to us.

Tesla Model 3 Trunk Organizer

Even more useful, and actually much more useful than I expected, is this Model 3 trunk organizer.

Initially, because I didn’t want stuff rolling all around the big trunk space (especially since I frequently enjoy the instant torque of the Model 3 and the car’s fun handling around corners), we were sticking most cargo in the trunk’s sub-floor cargo space or cubby. Groceries, computer bags, water bottles, etc. would go in that little cubby. When we got the EVANNEX trunk organizer, the “hassle” of lifting the cover of that hidden compartment all but disappeared. I realized I could put bags in the organizer, which just sits at the back of the trunk or on the right side of the trunk, and they had the same protection against my rollercoaster-like driving habits as they had sitting in the cubby.

I was somewhat concerned the organizer itself would slide around, but it doesn’t. It has a nice stable base despite being light and easily foldable. Let’s be frank: the thing is ridiculously boring but amazingly practical and helpful. I don’t know how to make a trunk organizer sexy (please don’t try to give me any ideas), but I also feel like I can’t give it enough praise.

The organizer has nice handles on the side that make it really easy to carry or move around when you want to take it into the home or elsewhere for some reason. And it has little separators that you can use as a hard border between certain goods or to shrink the space even further to prevent items from moving around. Velcro is the magic element used there, so you can put the separators basically anywhere you want them in order to separate items in the organizer. I don’t typically use them, but I’ve found them super useful on a few occasions — for example, for keeping a melon from crushing some other groceries.

If you don’t want to use the organizer in the normal trunk area, note that it fits perfectly in that undercarriage compartment I mentioned earlier — see one pic from me above and additional pics from EVANNEX. Though, using it down there removes its biggest benefit for me — making it possible to skip constant lifting and closing of that compartment lid.

Would I put the trunk organizer on a list of the most stylish fashion items of the 21st century? Probably not. Nonetheless, it’s got to be one of the best, most useful Tesla Model 3 aftermarket products you can buy.

