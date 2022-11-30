Paua’s Electric Vehicle Fuel Card Platform Scaling Up to Simplify Charging For Fleets In The UK

There are over 59,000 EV charge point connectors in Britain at the moment, and the Competition and Markets Authority says the nation could need 10 times as many before 2030. There are also over 80 different charge point operators in the UK. A lot of them have different apps, charging setups, and payment methods. This can be a nightmare for the drivers.

Recently, Andy Calitz went on a 4,000 km trip driving a 95 kWh Audi eTron Quattro around the UK’s coastline. On that trip, Andy had to download 9 different apps from different service providers as well as set up all the different payment methods. This makes it a bit cumbersome, as compared to the usual filling up and payment at a petrol or diesel service station. At times, he would arrive at a charge point and after plugging in, the charge session would not start. He would then have to call the help line for the service provider to start the session remotely.

This simply won’t work for fleet operators. To achieve a zero emissions transport future, we need to simplify electric vehicle charging to get more people into more electric cars faster. Paua set out to do just that and provide a seamless experience for fleet operators. Paua says its Electric Vehicle Fuel Card is all about “one EV charge card, one app, and one fleet management dashboard” combined with access to 22000+ charge points in the UK.

Co-Founder and CEO Niall Riddell, who previously worked as the Smart Systems Director at SSE and Head of EV at EDF Energy, says “Paua has built a market leading EV charging solution.” Their solution removes the need for preauthorization and other processes that cause unnecessary delays for drivers. Fleet operators who have more than 5 electric vehicles experience the hassle of processing multiple receipts from different charge point operators from all their drivers. Paua’s solution solves this by providing one dashboard for all transactions for easier records. Paua says “no more reimbursing multiple driver receipts, receive one monthly invoice for your entire fleet to claim back VAT.”

Launched in April 2021, Paua’s platform is available across the UK from John O’Groats to Land’s End. Drivers get access to an EV charging network of 20+ providers and 22000+ charge points including Osprey, Ionity, Shell, Recharge, Mer, ESB and Fastned. Paua is essentially a roaming service that allows drivers to find chargers and enable them to pay by card or app.

In another exciting development, Moove, the world’s first mobility fintech, has partnered with Paua to develop the first end-to-end EV charging network app solution in the mobility industry. Leveraging Paua’s technology, Moove Charge™ will support Moove customers in their transition to electric vehicles by providing a simplified, all-in-one access solution to over 6,600 charge points in London without paying a hefty monthly subscription fee to multiple CPOs. Moove is driving forward the electrification of mobility in London, offering EVs at competitive rates to its customers and helping to improve the productivity of ride-hailing drivers through value-added services like Moove Charge™, which provides a cost saving of up to £340 per year, or approx. 12% of average annual EV charging cost. Moove is Uber’s largest vehicle supply partner in the EMEA region. The African-born company operates across 13 markets globally and launched in London, the first of its European cities, in August with a 100% EV rent-to-buy model that provides access to brand new, zero-emission Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq vehicles with no upfront costs and a flat weekly fee. Moove recently raised £15m in debt financing and aims to scale to 10,000 EVs in London over the next three years.

It’s great to see new companies coming up and working to solve some of the user experiences issues in the EV charging sector. Simplifying the EV charging experience especially along the major highways and road trips will go a long way in the quest to encourage more businesses and fleet operators to go electric.

Images courtesy of Paua