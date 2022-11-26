The Better Car Company

The Good Car Company is getting better. With a A$200 million backing from Boundless Earth, founded and funded by Mike Cannon-Brookes, the Good Car Company is now able to increase its imports to Australia tenfold. From 200 cars per year to 2000.



The Good Car Company sources, imports, and adapts high-quality used Nissan Leafs from Japan. “Good Car Co was created to accelerate availability and affordability to as many people as possible. Whilst many people find themselves having to consider long waiting periods or high prices for an EV we are doing everything we can to change that,” Anton Vikstrom, The Good Car Company, told CleanTechnica.

Since receiving the funding, “we have been extraordinarily busy securing and loading our biggest shipment ever of high quality affordable EVs such as Nissan Leaf AZEOs (30kWh battery) that start from A$28,000 + on-road costs and the ZE1 (40kWh and 62 kWh) starting from A$35,990 + on-road costs. We are getting some pretty cool colours in too!”

The Good Car Company is also continuing its community bulk buy program: “Our Randwick City Council (Sydney NSW) community partnership had close to 1,000 registrations of interest from locals wanting to learn more about EV’s and we hosted over 150 people at our Community event and provided almost 100 test drives and rides. All of which has culminated in members of Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs community now either securing their own EV or starting the journey toward making an EV their next vehicle purchase.

“At the same time our Darebin/Northern Melbourne Bulk Buy in partnership with Darebin Climate Action Now has kicked off with a fantastic day of community involvement — with EV owners, test rides and information sessions all on hand to support a wonderful turnout. Test drives and our EV information campaign are now underway!”

According to the Electric Vehicle Council’s latest State of the Market report, there has been a 65% increase in year-on-year EV sales, with a concurrent 23% increase in public charging installations. Rapidly growing demand from consumers is not being met due to lack of supply. The Better Car Company is now in a good place to meet some of that demand.