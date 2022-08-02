Connect with us

Good Car Company at Noosa Electric Vehicle Expo. Photo courtesy of Noosa Electric Vehicle Expo.

The Good Car Company

Anthony Broese van Groenou and I have had two good chats, one when he was waiting for a burger at the Australian Electric Vehicle Association Electric Vehicle expo in Cleveland last year and another when he was driving an Ioniq from Brisbane to Byron Bay. It speaks to how busy he is importing used Nissan Leafs from Japan to an unquenchable market in Australia. Last chance we had to chat, he had backorders for 300 vehicles and was looking into importing the Peugeot e-Expert and Nissan e-NV200 from the UK. These are now available as a special order.

He is also getting involved with the drive electric days organized by the NRMA and the New South Wales government. His vision is affordable EVs for the masses.

From the website: “We started the Good Car Company with the goal of creating a cleaner, safer and healthier Australia. As three environmental scientists, we are unlikely founders of a car business … but desperate times call for desperate measures. We felt terrible about every puff of smoke from our cars that was contributing to the climate crisis. We recognised the importance of switching to electric vehicles (EVs), but there were no affordable options available. So we imported one! We then worked with our community to create the world’s first community electric vehicle bulk buy. We are now delivering hundreds of cars all around Australia.”

The Good Car Company

Peugeot e-Expert. Photo courtesy the Good Car Company.

When fuel prices shot up earlier this year, the Good Car Company was inundated and sold out of their stock of 40 Nissan Leafs. Anthony currently has backorders for 300 more and is in negotiations with Hyundai, Kia, MG, and Polestar. He wants to provide new cars for community bulk buys. There are now a few Leafs available again here.

Customers would be advised to check government support, as it varies from state to state. The good car company provides information on battery sate of health and also a reasonable estimate of range. Battery warranties are provided.

While charging in Warwick last year, I had the chance to chat with a local who had purchased his Nissan Leaf from the Good Car Company. Overall, he was happy with the car. It suited his needs — he drives from his property into town (about 50 km) to do his shopping each week. There were a few early quirks to sort out in the conversion from Japanese to Australian use. But all was managed to his satisfaction.

There are pitfalls in buying second hand vehicles. The Good Car Company may be a way of avoiding the worst of them.

Featured photo courtesy of Noosa Electric Vehicle Expo.

 
David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

