Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Elon Musk Cites “Obsessive Curiosity” as Most Important Daily Habit

Published

Recently, the G20 Summit took place in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. Nadiem Makarim, the Indonesian Minister of Education, openly voiced the critical importance of education. And, as part of the summit, Makarim got the opportunity to discuss education with Tesla CEO Elon Musk via video call.

Source: KEMENDIKBUD RI

As reported in Vatican News, “Musk stressed the importance of establishing the relevance of what we learn instead of just [experiencing] learning as a mental obstacle course. He said that critical thinking must be taught early in education as it helps to create some sort of ‘firewall’ against false concepts.”

When asked about his approach to learning, Musk encouraged students to “aspire to be less wrong over time” and to seek critical feedback in their search for knowledge. He cautioned against an attitude of “always being right” and, in turn, always seeking to prove you are right to others.

In addition, Musk emphasized the importance of physics as a critical learning tool in order to seek truth — going back to first principles as “physics is the law and everything else is a recommendation.”

What I found most fascinating was his response to a question regarding the daily habit that made Musk “who he is today” according to a woman who asked the question in the audience.

“In terms of a day-to-day habit, I think being curious about the world and how the world works — curious about everything really … I think curiosity is an extremely important thing to have. And [we need] to be somewhat obsessive about that curiosity. Probably obsessive curiosity is the number one thing,” explained Musk.

Musk also answered some probing questions about failurefear, and dealing with so many naysayers. He gave poignant insights into his thought process surrounding education and learning. And, although the interview was short, I found it to be fascinating and quite revealing.

If you haven’t had a chance to view the video yet, you can check it out below.

YouTube: KEMENDIKBUD RI

 

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:
Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Photo by Chanan Bos - CleanTechnica Photo by Chanan Bos - CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Elon Musk’s 2-Sentence Lesson to Fast-Track Productivity

Elon Musk’s unique way of running companies has no doubt brought him to where he is today, and for him, communication remains a crucial...

3 days ago

Clean Transport

Twitter Isn’t Tesla — My Takeaways From The Last Three Weeks

Before starting this article, I went back and forth with what I wanted to use as a subtitle. Ultimately, “My Takeaways from the Last...

5 days ago
Custom work JRR Custom work JRR

Clean Transport

Tesla Will Be “The Largest & Most Profitable Company In The World”

Ron Baron’s Baron Capital held its first annual gathering since 2019 earlier this month, featuring an interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in front...

5 days ago

Clean Transport

Incorrect Claims About Elon Musk Don’t Help Critiques Of How He’s Running Twitter (Or Tesla)

I’ve got issues with some of the stuff Elon Musk’s been doing at Twitter, and some of the non-Twitter tweets he’s sent, including ones...

6 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.