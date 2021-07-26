Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photoshop is our friend. Photo and slight modification by Chanan Bos, CleanTechnica.

Cars

How Elon Musk Uses “Wonder & Fear” To Create Excitement Around Tesla

Published

Innovation at Tesla is often born out of counter-intuitive thinking. Much of the company’s ethos comes from its unconventional leader, Elon Musk. So, how does Musk drive the thinking behind his company’s automobiles? Perhaps part of his secret recipe is the ol’ maxim: opposites attract. According to John Nosta at Psychology Today, it all comes down to wonder and fear

“Recently, Elon Musk made a bold announcement at the introduction of the new Tesla S Plaid. He said it was faster than a Porsche, safer than a Volvo,” reports Nosta. “Musk did something more than just create a witty quote … he touched on something that is much more fundamental. And in a way, he has revealed (and leveraged) a basic, almost limbic, psychodynamic to much of today’s innovation and transformation.”

Tesla Model 3 taxi in NYC. Image courtesy of Brendan Miles, CleanTechnica.

“While speed and safety are fundamental to the automotive industry, they often exist in opposition … the buying habits of consumers more commonly gravitate to one or the other — something fun (fast) or something safe (convenient). This dynamic of wonder and fear lives on two poles,” explains Nosta.

Think back in history to (perhaps) the first major tech breakthrough. “Fire changed the world. It allowed us to move, stay awake at night, keep warm, cook, and eat more protein-based food, which in turn led to the development of the human brain. And yet, today, fire is one the single largest causes of property and personal destruction in the world. A fire can light the darkness, but it can also be used as a weapon,” says Nosta. [Editor’s side note: Our extremely rapid burning of fossil fuels is also threatening human livability on planet Earth.]

Tesla Cybertruck in NYC. Image courtesy of Mira Shahan, Brendan Miles, CleanTechnica.

“It’s this pulse of wonder and fear that Musk touches upon in his comments about the blazing speed and remarkable safety of the Tesla S Plaid,” notes Nosta. “Musk knows this, and leverages this emotional magic to seduce and capture his audiences …. [and] push us to that provocative journey where wonder stands in counterpoint to fear. Either way, it takes our breath away.”

Originally published on EVANNEX.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Hot Rods & Classic Cars Meetup — Or, “I’m A Lonely Little Onion In A Petunia Patch”

Tess went for a visit to a Classic Car and Hot Rod meetup this morning. I was a little wary about how she would...

32 mins ago

Clean Transport

What Would A US–China War Mean For Tesla?

When I was in college, I spent some time in Taiwan doing volunteer work. It was a neat experience to get to know a...

1 hour ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Here’s What We Think Elon Will Talk About During Today’s Tesla Earnings Call

These are some key areas that could be part of the Tesla Q2 earnings call today.

5 hours ago

Cars

We’re Buying A Tesla. Here’s Why.

When I bought a LEAF 3 years ago, I knew one day I would own a Tesla. Now that day is finally here.

6 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.