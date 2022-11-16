Connect with us

Europe, China, & US Could Decarbonise 84% Of Global Shipping Emissions Without IMO

With the vast majority of ships calling at European, Chinese and US ports, regulation of shipping emissions in these economies would be enough to decarbonise shipping globally.

The MV Delphine, a vessel with a cargo capacity of close to 8,000 lane meters, transits between the UK, Ireland and Europe and is the largest short sea Ro-Ro vessel operating in the world today. With two 35mx5m Rotor Sails, Norsepower has estimated that the technology would achieve a fuel and emission reduction saving of between 7 to 10% for this vessel, depending on the route.

Image courtesy of Norsepower

84% of shipping traffic goes through Europe, China and the US, a new Transport & Environment (T&E) study shows. If these economies were to regulate ships calling at their ports, they could decarbonise the lion’s share of the industry and in doing so bypass the “ineffective” International Maritime Organization (IMO), says T&E.

Jacob Armstrong, sustainable shipping officer at T&E, said: “Efforts to decarbonise shipping at the IMO have so far been miserable. The need for consensus at the global level has brought us nowhere. But there is a much easier way to do it. With the vast majority of ships passing through Europe, China and the US, these leading economies can unilaterally regulate emissions without relying on the ineffective IMO.”

While China, Europe and the US only account for 40% of shipping emissions, the vast majority of ships call at one of their ports. T&E calls on the three economies to agree on measures to reduce their maritime emissions including carbon markets, pollution taxes, energy efficiency targets and zero-emission fuel standards to create a de facto global regulatory regime.

Originally published by Transport & Environment.

Related: EU States Shipping Rankings: Who's The Most Ambitious?

 
Transport & Environment’s (T&E) vision is a zero-emission mobility system that is affordable and has minimal impacts on our health, climate and environment. Created over 30 years ago, we have shaped some of Europe’s most important environmental laws.

