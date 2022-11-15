Ready, Set, Go! 124 Teams To Compete in Solar Decathlon 2023 Design Challenge

Working to solve the climate crisis one building at a time, 124 teams from 97 collegiate institutions are participating in the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon® 2023 Design Challenge.

As part of the Solar Decathlon 2023 Design Challenge, top collegiate students from across the globe compete to design high-performance, low-carbon buildings powered by renewable energy. Explore the participating teams map to see if your alma mater or a nearby collegiate institution will be competing.

Collegiate Institutions Competing in the 2023 Design Challenge:

Academy of Art University, San Francisco, California

Alfred State College, State University of New York, Alfred, New York

Appalachian State University, Boone, North Carolina

Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana

Bellingham Technical College, Bellingham, Washington

Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah

British Columbia Institute of Technology, Burnaby, British Columbia

California State University–Fresno, Fresno, California

Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario

Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Chapman University, Orange, California

Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, Georgia

Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio

College of the Canyons, Santa Clarita, California

Concordia University, Montreal, Quebec

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire

Ferris State University, Big Rapids, Michigan

Fitchburg State University, Fitchburg, Massachusetts

Ghana Christian University College, Amrahia, Ghana

Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

Hampton University, Hampton, Virginia

Hanoi University of Civil Engineering, Hanoi, Vietnam

Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Howard University, Washington, D.C.

Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, Illinois

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Kharagpur, India

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Rupnagar, India

Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, Indianapolis, Indiana

Johnson College, Scranton, Pennsylvania

Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas

Lehigh University, Bethlehem , Pennsylvania

Loughborough University, Loughborough, United Kingdom

Manhattan College, Riverdale, New York

Marywood University, Scranton, Pennsylvania

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Mississippi State University, Mississippi State, Mississippi

Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, Missouri

Monash University, Clayton, Australia

Myongji University, Seoul, South Korea

National Engineering School of Monastir, Monastir, Tunisia

National School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Tunis, Tunisia

Navajo Technical University, Crownpoint, New Mexico

New York City College of Technology, Brooklyn, New York

NewSchool of Architecture & Design, San Diego, California

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Greensboro, North Carolina

Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts

Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois

Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Pars University of Architecture and Art, Tehran, Iran

Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario

State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Syracuse, New York

Syracuse University, Syracuse, New York

Tecnológico de Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico

Tehran University of Art, Tehran, Iran

Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas

The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, New York City, New York

The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pennsylvania

The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona

The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia

The University of British Columbia Okanagan, Kelowna, British Columbia

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire

The University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, New Mexico

The University of Oklahoma, Norman, Oklahoma

Thompson Rivers University, Kamloops, British Columbia

Toronto Metropolitan University, Toronto, Ontario

Universidad Tecnológica Indoamérica, Ambato, Ecuador

Universitatea Spiru Haret, Bucharest, Romania

University of Alaska–Fairbanks, Fairbanks, Alaska

University of California–Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California

University of California–San Diego, La Jolla, California

University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand

University of Central Florida, Orlando, Florida

University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati , Ohio

University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, Illinois

University of Massachusetts–Lowell, Lowell, Massachusetts

University of Minnesota–Twin Cities, Minneapolis, Minnesota

University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri

University of North Texas, Denton, Texas

University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Chattanooga, Tennessee

University of the Witwatersrand–Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa

University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario

University of Victoria, Victoria, British Columbia

University of Waterloo, Waterloo, Ontario

University of Wisconsin–Madison, Madison, Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Vermont Technical College, Randolph Center, Vermont

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Alexandria, Virginia

Weber State University, Ogden, Utah

Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston, Massachusetts

West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia

Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, Kentucky

Western New England University, Springfield, Massachusetts

Western Washington University, Bellingham, Washington

This year’s teams represent 16 countries and nearly every continent, with 21 new collegiate institutions and 76 returning institutions.

2023 Design Challenge teams will present their zero-energy building designs at a virtual semifinal event in February 2023. Up to 60 finalist teams will compete during an expert-juried final competition event in April 2023 at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado, or virtually.

Many teams use the Design Challenge as an on-ramp to the two-year Solar Decathlon Build Challenge, where teams construct or renovate permanent zero-energy houses in their local communities.

Additional details are available on the Solar Decathlon website.

By Kelly MacGregor

Courtesy of NREL