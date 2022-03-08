Solar Decathlon Design Challenge Teams Advance As Finalists

55 teams representing 38 universities are advancing as finalists in the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon® 2022 Design Challenge.

Finalist teams were chosen based on presentations and design submissions at the semifinal competition event, held virtually February 25–26, 2022. During this event, teams pitched their unique building designs, impressing industry expert jurors with their creativity and ability to tackle the most difficult issues in the built environment.

Up to 10 teams per division were selected as finalists, with divisions spanning the following residential and commercial building types: New Housing, Retrofit Housing, Attached Housing, Multifamily Building, Office Building, and Education Building.

Finalist teams will compete in the Solar Decathlon Competition Event, April 22–24, 2022, at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado. Additionally, there will be virtual participation available. First-place winners will be chosen in each division, with one grand winner selected in each of the residential and commercial categories.

Congratulations to the 55 finalist teams advancing to the final round of the 2022 Design Challenge from 38 collegiate institutions.

Solar Decathlon Design Challenge Finalists

New Housing Division

Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana

Ferris State University, Big Rapids, Michigan

Tennessee State University, Nashville, Tennessee

The University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Chattanooga, Tennessee

University of Alaska Fairbanks, Fairbanks, Alaska

University of Central Florida, Orlando, Florida

University of Technology Sydney, Ultimo, Australia

University of Victoria, Victoria, British Columbia

University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin; University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Retrofit Housing Division

Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana

Ferris State University, Big Rapids, Michigan

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia

Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, Illinois

The Pennsylvania State University, State College, Pennsylvania

University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand

Attached Housing Division

Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana

Ferris State University, Big Rapids, Michigan

Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas

Ryerson University, Toronto, Ontario

The University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona

The University of Texas at Austin, Austin, Texas

University of California Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California

University of Central Florida, Orlando, Florida

University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri

Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston, Massachusetts

Multifamily Building Division

Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois

Ryerson University, Toronto, Ontario

The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, New York City, New York

Technische Universität Berlin, Berlin, Germany

The University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona

University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, Illinois

University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri

University of North Texas, Denton, Texas

Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston, Massachusetts

Office Building Division

Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana

Howard University, Washington, D.C.

Jackson State University, Jackson, Mississippi

Myongji University (명지대학교), Seoul, South Korea

Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Ryerson University, Toronto, Ontario

Tehran University of Art (دانشگاه هنر تهران‎), Tehran, Iran

Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio

Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston, Massachusetts

Education Building Division

Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana

Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario

Ryerson University, Toronto, Ontario

Shiraz University (انشگاه شیراز), Shiraz, Iran

Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, Mexico City, Mexico

University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio

University of Oregon, Eugene, Oregon

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Alexandria, Virginia

About the Solar Decathlon

The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon is a collegiate competition that prepares the next generation of building professionals to design and build high-performance, low-carbon buildings powered by renewables. The Design Challenge is a one- to two-semester, design-only competition, while the Build Challenge is a two-year design-build competition.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, the Solar Decathlon has challenged more than 25,000 students to create efficient, affordable buildings powered by renewables, while promoting student innovation, STEM education, and workforce development opportunities in the buildings industry.

Buildings account for 75% of electricity use, 40% of total energy use, and 35% of carbon emissions in the United States. Solar Decathlon supports a key strategy for tackling climate challenges: developing a workforce that is equipped to design and construct a low-carbon building stock and deliver an equitable clean energy future.

Additional details are available on the Solar Decathlon website.

Article courtesy of National Renewable Energy Laboratory. By Kelly MacGregor

