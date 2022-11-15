MG Keeps Growing Its Market Share In The UK

SAIC Motors’ MG range of vehicles have been doing very well in the United Kingdom. In the first 9 months of 2022, MG sold over 38,300 cars, securing its position as the UK’s 12th best-selling manufacturer. Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show MG’s market share has increased by 82% year on year, with September 2022 sales marking a 61% increase over the previous September. MG now has a national network of over 150 dealerships for sales and aftersales provisioned across the UK. MG’s models are backed by the manufacturer’s 7-year warranty.

Driving these sales are the popular MG ZS EV and MG 5 Station wagon. The MG5 is the only affordable electric station wagon available in Europe, which is really strange given the popularity of station wagons in that part of the world. Both the MG ZS EV and the MG 5 have recently been refreshed and the updated models are expected to push sales even higher. Here is a video on the refreshed MG5 to show you just how good MG models are and why buyers have found them quite compelling.

The MG5 EV was named as the UK’s 5th most popular EV, however, there is a new model in MG’s stable that is going to take things up another notch. That model is the MG4 hatchback. Hatchbacks are some of the most popular cars in the UK and also in Europe. The MG4 has been receiving some rave reviews so far. The MG4 is aimed at this popular hatchback market and it is getting an all-wheel drive “hot hatch” version next year. Already, the MG4 is launching in the UK market at price parity with an entry level version of one of the most popular cars in this category, the VW Golf.

It’s really good to see an all-electric hatchback at price parity with an iconic car such as the VW Golf. This should help get more people driving electric.

More on the MG4’s Specs:

Combined range: 218 miles (351 km) based on WLTP rating system

City range: 305 miles (491 km) based on WLTP rating system

Combined driving efficiency: 3.6 miles/kWh (17.0 kWh/I00km)

City driving efficiency: 5.2 miles/kWh (11.9 kWh/I00km)

51 kWh battery (50.8 kWh usable battery capacity)

125 kW max power

184 lb ft. of torque (250 Nm)

0–30 mph in 3.1 seconds

0–60 mph in 7.5 seconds

52-minute estimated charge time (10–80%) at 50 kW

39-minute estimated charge time (10–80%) at 150 kW.

All models have a 10.25’’ floating infotainment screen, a 7’’ driver display with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.

SAIC says “the MG4 Electric will help MG explore the overseas market by striving to represent Chinese high-end technology, and is expected to help SAIC Motor explore overseas markets. The MG4 is expected to help SAIC Motor achieve its milestone goal of selling more than 100,000 vehicles in the European market this year.”

Images courtesy of MG