New Electric Moke Californian Orders Open In US — Only 325 Available

If you are a MOKE enthusiast in the United States, you now have a chance to purchase the electric Californian edition of the iconic MOKE International vehicle. MOKE has launched its new U.S. website and is taking preorders for the MOKE Electric Californian edition, with prices starting at $41,900.

Eager customers can reserve a build slot for a refundable fee of $990, but with sales limited to 325 cars per year, they will need to act swiftly to avoid being left out. Moke International has been on a 40-year hiatus from America. After announcing its return it has received strong interest in the new Electric MOKE.

“This is a momentous time for MOKE International. It’s great to be able to offer the US market a genuine MOKE car for the first time in 40 years. The original Moke Californian represented an incredibly important chapter in the company’s rich history; we are proud that the MOKE lives on and can be enjoyed in the electric era,” said Isobel Dando, CEO, MOKE International.

Unfortunately, only 325 cars a year can be sold in the U.S. due to the 2015 Low Volume Motor Vehicles Manufacturers Act. After seven years of lobbying from SEMA (the Specialty Equipment Market Association), the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) implemented legislation that allows heritage brands to produce derivatives of any of their models that are over 25 years old.

The new Electric MOKE Californian is a re-engineered version of the iconic Mini Moke that was originally designed by the legendary Sir Alec Issigonis, the designer of the 1959 Mini, and launched in 1964. The Mini Moke was created as a low-cost and easy-to-maintain recreational and utility vehicle, but it soon gained cult status in fashionable resorts such as the French Riviera and the Caribbean. The Mini Moke was driven by legends like the Beatles, Bridget Bardot, and James Bond, to name a few.

Keeping with the Mini Moke style and design, the Electric MOKE Californian is tailored after its iconic predecessor but is faster and more powerful, with emissions-free operation. The new Electric MOKE will achieve 0–34 mph (55 km/h) in 4.3 seconds, with a top speed of 50 mph. The gas-powered Mini Moke that sold in the U.S. between 1977 and 1982 could do 0–34 mph in 6.3 seconds, which is considerably slower. The power has also increased from 39 hp to 44 hp, respectively.

The Electric MOKE Californian limited-run version will only be available to buy in the U.S. and will come available with the “Californian” name badge and specially designed MOKE logos

Isobel Dando, CEO of MOKE International, said, “The interest in the Electric MOKE Californian since we announced its return has been huge, although perhaps not surprising considering how popular the original car was. We are thrilled to be able to offer American customers a genuine MOKE vehicle once again.”

The Californian has a range of up to 80 miles (120 km), which could cover cruising from Santa Barbara down to Malibu Beach. The top speed of 50 mph (80 kph) makes it legal to drive on the highway, which is a first for Moke. When it’s time to charge the Electric Moke, a full charge can be achieved in as little as four hours on a US Type 1 charger.

Moke vehicles are produced in Northamptonshire, England, in a 500,000sq ft state-of-the-art facility owned and operated by British automotive manufacturing services company Fablink Group.

Source and photos: mokeinternational