Holy Smoke, It’s The Electric Moke!

Published

The year is 1964 – it is the era of the Beatles, the Beach Boys, and Bridget Bardot. When British Motor Corporation called for a rugged vehicle (initially for military operations), Sir Alex Issigonis responded with the Mini Moke. The “Moke” is the combination of the drivetrain from a minivan vehicle and a lightweight body suitable for recreational use. In Australia, it had many uses, including as a beach recreational and utility vehicle. The “moke” is as ’60s as the VW beetle.

Now, Moke is going all electric.

“The introduction of full electric MOKEs will see acceleration from 0 to 55km/h in just 4.5 seconds with a range of 144km. Charging takes 4 hours on the Type 2 EU Standard and top speed is 100km/h.”

I can certainly see the surfies doing that along the beach at Fraser, dragging off the fourbys and kicking the sand in the faces of their ICE compatriots. Lookout for the sunbathers and washouts!

“MOKE going electric secures the appeal of one of Britain’s best loved marques for many generations to come,” says Isobel Dando, CEO of MOKE International. MOKE’s marriage of fun, personality, and open-air thrills will only be enhanced through the performance and silent running of an electric powertrain. We are proud to write a new chapter in one of British automotive folklore’s best love stories.”

The new electric Mokes will be built in the UK and should be ready for delivery by mid 2022. There will no longer be an ICE version. It is yet another chapter in the long history of a very versatile vehicle. The Moke has been used as a military vehicle by the Israelis and in the Falklands War. They have been raced in marathons and around the circuit at Bathurst. 

Mokes were part of “the scene” in Australia in the ’60s and ’70s, especially if you needed a vehicle that would take your friends and your boards to the beach — a little easier than putting them on top of your Kombi. It is great to see this marque come back as electric. That should mean it gets to live longer and grace our streets and seafronts for another generation. 

Images courtesy of MOKE International

 
David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

