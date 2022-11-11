Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Kia EV6 GT and Kia Stinger GTS
Kia EV6 GT and Kia Stinger GTS

Cars

Kia Stinger To Be Replaced With Kia EV6 GT In UK

Published

Kia enthusiasts in the UK will no longer be able to purchase the Kia Stinger as Kia withdraws it from the UK market. Its new predecessor, the Kia EV6 GT, has been slated to take its place as Kia’s new high-performance vehicle in the UK.

The Kia Stinger played an important role in the rebranding of the Kia brand when it first hit the market in 2017, and in 2021 when the Stinger received a range of updates. The Stinger is powered by a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that made it Kia’s fastest-accelerating car to date, achieving the 0-to-62 mph sprint in 4.7 seconds.

The high-performance, rear-wheel drive sports saloon served as a bold statement of intent for the brand, capable of covering great distances in comfort and style. The stinger introduced the brand to a whole different market of buyers with its ‘grand tourer’ vehicle.

While the Kia Stinger goes into retirement in the UK, the all-electric, zero-emissions Kia EV6 GT is ready to take its place with the first customer deliveries starting in the UK before the end of the year. The Kia Stinger was the most powerful and fastest-accelerating Kia ever made until the EV6 GT came around. Now that title goes to the EV6 GT, which does 0-to-62mph in 3.5 seconds and has a dual-motor electric powertrain producing 577 bhp (430kW) and 740 Nm (546lb-ft) torque.

Kia EV6 GT and Kia Stinger GTS

The EV6 GT utilizes Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) to accommodate all the car’s considerable electric power that is delivered by a powerful motor on each axle and the long-range 77.4kWh battery placed beneath the car’s flat cabin floor. Taking after the Stinger, the EV6 GT offers a generous level of interior space inside a sleek, coupe-inspired crossover design. The driving range is 265 miles (WLTP) with a powerful 800V charging capability, enabling it to recharge from 10 to 80% in 18 minutes from an ultra-rapid charger.

The EV6 GT has a few added features compared to the conventional EV6 variants, which include performance brakes, optimized steering, and reworked suspension for greater driver control and confidence. There is also an updated Drive Mode Select system that offers a new ‘GT Mode’, allowing drivers to customize their driving experience and unleash the car’s full performance capabilities.

Paul Philpott, President & CEO for Kia UK, commented: “The launch of the Stinger will go down as a transformative moment for Kia. Its driver-focused ‘grand tourer’ credentials, paired with Kia’s reputation for vehicle quality and design, made it an incredibly compelling car for drivers. At the same time, it also had a transformative effect on how people saw Kia.

“For the same reasons, the EV6 GT is the ideal car to take the baton from the Stinger in the UK. Our future product plan has a major focus on electrification, and globally Kia plans to offer a line-up of 14 EVs by 2027. Combining high-performance capabilities with an incredible design and a long-range electric powertrain, the EV6 GT is an important part of this plan, and a true new flagship for the Kia brand.”

Kia Stinger GTS

At the moment, the Kia Stinger remains in production in South Korea and in the UK it plans to fulfill all existing customer orders for the model. Kia’s UK dealer network is already taking orders for the new EV6 GT with the first deliveries due to commence in the final quarter of 2022.

Source and photos: Kia Press Office

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Holds an electronic's engineering degree and is working toward a second degree in IT/web development. Enjoy's renewable energy topic's and has a passion for the environment. Part time writer and web developer, full time husband and father.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Kenya & The UK Agree To Fast-Track £3.6 Billion In British Investment To Support Kenya’s Leadership On Climate Change

Kenya has done really well to increase the penetration of renewables in its electricity generation mix. Kenya has an installed electricity generation capacity of...

1 day ago

Clean Transport

Electric Bus Boom: Northern Ireland Buying 100 Electric Buses

The UK’s Translink has announced that it is excited about the Department for Infrastructure providing £88 million in funding to buy 100 zero-emission electric...

3 days ago

Cars

UK BEV Volume Up YoY Despite Tesla Mid-Quarter Restocking

The UK auto market saw plugin electric vehicles take 21.5% share in October, with growing year on year volumes. Despite volume gain, YoY plugin...

4 days ago

Clean Transport

Vauxhall Vivaro Electric Is The UK’s Best-Selling Electric Van

The Vauxhall Vivaro Electric is still the UK’s best-selling electric light commercial vehicle (e-LCV). The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has released...

5 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.