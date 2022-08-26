Kia Shows Off New EV6 GT

When you consider where Kia started, the things it’s doing today are nothing short of amazing. Back in the ’90s, the brand gained a reputation for cheapness (and not the good kind of cheap) and low performance. But in recent years, it’s been turning heads with its cars’ cutting-edge design and incredible value. And now, Kia is taking things to the next level with the all-new Kia EV6 GT, which was recently revealed at Monterey Car Week.

Kia America revealed the 576-hp EV6 GT performance crossover at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week celebrations. Kia’s presence among the fastest and most sophisticated players was solidified by revealing the car alongside supercars from around the world.

The EV6 GT is the most powerful Kia production vehicle ever, with a 576-hp all-electric powertrain. That’s enough to propel it from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 161 mph. It’s also been engineered to compete with supercars, as evidenced by its AMCI-certified victory in a 0-60 mph race against the Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo. While it’s important to point out that supercars aren’t made for straight-line racing, it’s still fun to see an electric car outperform them in that area, as they’re still pretty fast.

But the EV6 GT is more than just a straight-line machine. It’s also been optimized for performance, with a 77.4 kWh battery, a 160kW front motor, and a 270kW rear motor. There’s also a “Drift Mode” that unlocks increased capacity and performance, larger diameter disc brakes (15″ front / 14.2″ rear) with quad-piston front calipers, a stiffened chassis, quicker ratio steering, electronically controlled suspension, and more.

The EV6 GT’s sports suspension, which has electronically controlled dampers and specialized front suspension components, is also accompanied by improvements in performance. The dynamic damping function provides for sporty handling and a comfortable ride that is balanced. When cornering, an electronic Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD) activates traction and stability by diverting torque to the wheels with the greatest grip. The EV6 GT comes standard with Z-rated Goodyear Eagle F1 tires mounted on 21-inch alloy wheels.

Kia’s computers can help you get the most out of these upgrades, or they can help you do your normal driving and give you more range. The EV6 GT features unique modes unavailable on other models: Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow — and with the push of a button on the steering wheel — GT Drive Mode. This allows drivers to optimize performance of the EV6 GT’s motors for braking, steering, suspension, and ESC systems. Or — using My Drive Mode — create custom settings that better suit individual driving preferences. For a driving experience tailored to your needs, selectable Drift Mode allows drivers to distribute power to the rear wheels. Two additional sounds unique to the EV6 GT join the roster of customizable Active Sound Design options.

Like other EV6 models, efficiency and charging make for much easier road trips. The EV6 GT features the same speed as its eye-opening acceleration. It has 800V quick charging abilities, which allow drivers to charge it up to 80 percent in just over 18 minutes at 350-kW chargers. The EV6 GT’s robust body structure, which includes 75 percent high-strength steel and ultra-high strength steel and a world-first mass produced integrated drive axle (IDA), improves durability and handling by combining wheel bearings with the drive shaft.

If you’re going to spend more on a GT, you probably want it to have some looks that set it apart from the already styling EV6 models we’re seeing on the road. The EV6 GT is distinguished by a sleek exterior and interior touches. Front and rear fasciae unique to the GT accentuate vehicle width, and a rear diffuser and aero spoiler complete the transformation from EV6 to GT. The EV6 GT’s custom 21-inch alloy wheels with neon brake calipers reflect its high-performance capabilities and stopping power. Vegan suede-trimmed, clearly bolstered performance front bucket seats with the “GT” logo inscribed in green piping are inside. The cabin adds a sporty vibe with black accents, lightweight front bucket seats, and a striped design on the upper dashboard and front center armrest. Ambient illumination across the door panels, center console, and dash creates a relaxing glow.

So, whether you’re looking for straight-line speed or corner-carving performance, the Kia EV6 GT has you covered. And it’s all wrapped up in a stylish package that’s sure to turn heads. If you’re looking for a new performance car, be sure to check out the Kia EV6 GT when it starts showing up on lots later this year.

Kia’s Strategy For EVs Continues

The Kia “Plan S” initiative, which includes a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) every year and a complete line of 14 by 2027, is still in place. The world’s first multi-charging mechanism with 400V and 800V DC charging capability is featured on the EV6 GT, which works with DC chargers with speeds ranging from 50 kW to 350 kW. The EV6 GT delivers power as a source on wheels through innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, allowing users to power everything from home improvement jobs to camping and tailgating. The ICCU provides 1,900 watts of power to electrical appliances, devices, tools, and recreational equipment from the battery pack.

The EV6 GT will go on sale in Q4 of 2022, and it will be available at Kia retailers all across the USA. For every purchase of an EV6 GT, the buyer is entitled to a 1,000-kWh charging credit that can be used within three years at any Electrify America station. However, pricing information has not been revealed yet and will only be made public closer to the vehicle’s launch date. Expect to pay a pretty penny for the GT model.

But, personally, if the GT isn’t in your budget, it’s not the end of the world. Even the lower-spec EV6 models are still very impressive machines that show us that Kia has come a long, long way from being a struggling follower to one of the leaders as the automotive world charges into EV land.

If you’re a Kia rep reading this, be sure to put us down for some wheel time with this beast when review cars become available. The mountains of New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado are calling.