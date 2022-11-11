CleanTech Editors’ Roundtable

Connect with us

At RE+, I was invited to participate on a panel with some other climate tech journalists to talk about the state of the clean tech world. The panel was moderated by Mike Casey, founder of TigerComm, a leading clean tech PR firm. Mike told the audience at RE+ that working with those of us in the journalism space felt like a great opportunity for reflection — seeing the industry from the journalists’ eyes helps industry professionals get a smart, generally very supportive view from the outside.

Journalists in the roundtable included Julia Pyper, host of the Political Climate podcast, Nico Johnson of Suncast Media, Josh Porter of the Solar Coaster podcast, John Powers, of the Experts Only podcast, and me.

Here at CleanTechnica, try as we may, we can only cover a small shred of the world of amazing things happening in the climate tech space, so it was really nice to participate, but also to just sit and listen to some of these other climate tech journalists who are deep into different sectors of the space.

We talk deeply about the IRA, green hydrogen, corporate demand for renewables, political power of the clean energy industry, and fossil-funded propaganda that keeps rural folks from participating in the booming, job-creating industry of the future present. We also talked about whether our climate optimism is weathering current events…the answers to that question were eye-opening to me, for sure.

I hope I represented CleanTechnica well, but we are always open to constructive feedback. Tell us what you think in the comments below, in terms of how interesting this format is, and what else you’d have liked to have heard from some top clean tech media folks.

 

 
