Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Solar Panels Should Be Donated To Ukraine ASAP

Published

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has never been a normal war. From the beginning, the Russian army and its hired private army have targeted civilians. I won’t write here about the many horrendous things they have done to children, women, and men who were simply trying to live their lives, but one consistent target has been blowing up Ukraine’s electricity supply and heating supply. Power plants as well as electricity substations and transformers have been destroyed.

We are headed into winter, and having lived in that region for 11 years, I can assure you it will get very cold. Anyone who is without electric or gas heating will be struggling. And, despite the not-so-sunny season, that is why I’m publishing this plea. While large wind turbines may be a better fit for cheap electricity in winter in Ukraine, they take too long to install and require too much expertise. Solar panels can go up in days and help provide much needed electricity anywhere.

Russia is going to increase its attacks on electric power supply as it fails to win on the battlefield and as Ukrainian citizens face the natural threats of winter. Ukrainians need easy, decentralized, quick-to-install electricity generation equipment yesterday.

If you work at a solar power company, or have the ability to influence one, consider the marketing benefits of donating to Ukraine. Consider the lives on the line. Or launch a campaign to crowdsource the funding and make it a joint effort.

I was actually in Ukraine just about 9 years ago to present on clean energy, blogging, and CleanTechnica. I took these pictures at a power plant in Crimea that I got to tour:

Solar power plant in Crimea, Ukraine. Photo by Zachary Shahan | CleanTechnica.

Solar power plant in Crimea, Ukraine (currently occupied by Russia). Photo by Zach Shahan | CleanTechnica.

That sign captures the attitude and cultural energy of the people of Ukraine. They are some of the most hopeful, idealistic (in a good way), and positive people I have met — which is in some ways astounding considering their location and history. They deserve our support, and they deserve electricity this winter.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Musk vs. Zelenskiy Musk vs. Zelenskiy

Clean Transport

Musk & Zelenskiy: A Missed Opportunity

Elon Musk is embroiled in a new Twitter disagreement, and he's missed the chance to garner the support of Ukrainian government officials to bolster...

October 5, 2022
Map of Europe - The Member States Of The European Union - EU AgendA Map of Europe - The Member States Of The European Union - EU AgendA

Clean Power

Europe’s Energy Crisis Will Be Short-Lived & Reap Benefits

Anytime anyone uses the term 'energy independence', correct them to 'strategic energy interdependence'.

September 9, 2022
solar power railroads Germany USA solar power railroads Germany USA

Clean Power

Demand For Solar Explodes Everywhere In Europe Except The UK

Demand for solar is exploding in Europe as the war in Ukraine makes cheap methane from Russia more and more costly.

August 27, 2022

Clean Power

Can the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Avoid a Major Disaster?

By Edwin Lyman, an internationally recognized expert on nuclear proliferation and nuclear terrorism as well as nuclear power safety and security. He is a...

August 26, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.