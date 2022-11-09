Connect with us

2023 Volvo EX90 Flagship Revealed (Photo Gallery)

If you’ve been waiting for a next-generation electric SUV with real autonomous readiness, Volvo has the car for you.

Published

Despite the fact that I am, admittedly, something of a Volvo fanboy, I think we can all agree that the specs on the all-new, all-electric Volvo EX90 are worth drooling over. To wit: 600 km range on the European cycle (approx. 370 miles), 111 kWh bi-directional battery that can charge to 80% in under 30 minutes, 517 HP and more than 670 lb-ft of TQ routed to all four tires from a pair of electric motors, 0-60 MPH in 4.7 seconds, and — coup de grâce — room for seven.

Kids, this is a whole different kind of real-world, 7 passenger electric vehicle that, short of the Mercedes EQS SUV, doesn’t really have any competition. And, sure, there’s the Tesla Model X, but the goofy falcon-wing doors and sloping rear roof make that vehicle a novelty act, at best, as far as I’m concerned. The Volvo, meanwhile, feels like it’s much more ready for prime time.

For their part, Volvo seem to agree. “The Volvo EX90 is a statement for where we are, and where we are going,” says Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars. “It’s fully electric with a range of up to 600 kilometers (about 370 miles) on a single charge, designed to further raise our safety standards, the first Volvo car to be truly defined by its software and part of a wider ecosystem, connecting to your home and your other devices. The Volvo EX90 is the start of something new for Volvo Cars in many ways.”

Cameras, Radar, Lidar, & a 360 View

Volvo EX90 Lidar Radar Sensors

EX90 sensors, courtesy Volvo Cars.

Another way the EX90 is “the start of something new” is right there, at the top of the windshield. That sensor array includes not just cameras, but also a suite of both radar and lidar systems that are connected to the car’s high-performance, multi-core computers, where the advanced NVIDIA DRIVE runs the EX90’s in-house developed software to create a real-time, 360-degree view of the world around the car — that, because the car doesn’t depend solely on cameras, is available to see through fog, snow, and rain more clearly than human eyes alone.

“Our sensors don’t get tired or distracted,” reads the official copy. “They are designed to respond and react when you’re just a fraction too late. Our lidar can sense the road in front of you, whether it’s day or night, also at highway speeds. It can see small objects hundreds of meters ahead, creating more time to inform, act and avoid. The sensors also contribute to improve the reliability and overall performance of our assisted driving function Pilot Assist, with a new steering support while changing lanes.”

There’s more, of course. There’s the commitment to a sustainable luxury, in the form of cruelty-free “vegan” interior options made from wool or recycled plastics, the high percentage of recycled and fossil-free steel, and the blockchain-certified, ethically sourced raw materials used to build the batteries and motors of the EX90 — but I’d rather take some time to look at the pretty pictures right now, and decide if my next Volvo will be blue or white.

What about you guys? Check out the photo gallery, below, then let us know what you think of Volvo’s new big SUV in the comments.

All-electric 2023 Volvo EX90 Gallery

Source | Images: Volvo Cars.

 
