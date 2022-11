The top selling electric vehicle seller in the United States is no secret. Tesla has dominated US electric vehicle sales for years, with well over half of the market all to itself. However, other automakers are getting more serious, offering more compelling and more competitive electric cars, and providing some fun electric vehicle news. Ford quickly rose from No Man’s Land to becoming the second best seller of electric vehicles in the country. In October 2022, its sales were 119.8% higher than in October 2021.

Ford had 6,261 EV sales in October. Naturally, with 6,261 sales and 119.8% growth, we can see that Ford had minimal sales in October 2021, as even 6,261 sales are not that impressive. Last month’s total is not even one-tenth the total number of SUVs Ford sold, and Ford sold 14 times more trucks than that EV total.

Extrapolating out 12 months based on the October total, Ford would achieve 75,132 EV sales. It’s a start, and it’s better than all of its non-Tesla competitors, but it’s not transformational. If Ford could double its output in the next year, that would be getting somewhere — but would still be far below what tech auto startup Tesla is doing today.

Ford Electric Vehicle Sales by Model

Ford highlights that its F-150 Lightning is still the top selling electric pickup truck in the United States. It had 2,436 sales in October, its best month since it was birthed earlier this month.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E was an even better seller, achieving 3,055 sales in October, a 7.3% increase over October 2011.

The Ford E-Transit electric van had 770 sales, which may not sound like a lot (since it’s not a lot) but makes the E-Transit the top selling electric van in the United States. Also, 770 sales is a 75% increase over September sales. Lookin’ up!

It’s hard to not be a bit torn on Ford electric vehicle news. It’s great to see that the brand has risen to #2 in US EV sales on the back of electric versions of the iconic Mustang and F-150 models, but fewer than 500,000 EV sales a year is pretty meh for a brand as large as Ford, and fewer than 100,000 EV sales is definitely meh. So, congratulations to Ford, and also — produce more EVs!

Ford’s All-Star Electric Vehicles

The Mustang Mach-E recently went head to head against the Tesla Model Y in a round of our Ultimate EV Bracket Battle, and it almost won! 49.5% of respondents chose the Mach-E to win, while 50.5% chose the Model Y. You can read about my and Jo’s opinions of the Model Y, or you can watch the video debate.

Then there’s the F-150 Lightning, a rock star of the EV market. By all accounts, it’s an excellent new version of the useful F-150, but even more useful thanks in large part to its vehicle-to-load/vehicle-to-home technology. You can explore the F-150 Lightning in our video review of the truck. Additionally, you can listen to my podcast interview with an owner of the F-150 Lighting (and Mustang Mach-E) about his early experiences with the truck:

Then there’s the E-Transit electric van. We reviewed that too! Check it out:

Advertisement

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here