2022 Ford E-Transit — Video Review

Ford has been on a roll recently when it comes to electrifying its vehicle lineup. New for 2022 is Ford’s electrification of one of its most popular commercial vehicles, the Transit (now called the E-Transit). We recently had a chance to check out the 2022 cargo van guise of the E-Transit and were able to take it on a quick drive and learn more about the impressive features onboard.

Powered by a 68 kWh usable battery pack, the E-Transit is a completely different vehicle compared to its gasoline counterpart, and that’s for the better. The E-Transit handles better than the gasoline counterpart thanks to the battery’s low center of gravity. You have 266 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque at your disposal going straight to the rear wheels. Sadly, we were not able to test the payload capacity with the acceleration, but know that the E-Transit is very smooth and linear with its power output.

The starting price of the 2022 version of the E-Transit cargo van is $50,185 (for 2023, that price has increased to $53,790) before any incentives and you can select a wide range of options to fit your needs, whether for your business or even if you want to transform this cargo van into the ultimate electric van life camper van.

Range wise, you are looking at 126 miles of EV range, but according to Ford, the average commercial driver only drives up to 74 miles a day, leaving plenty of EV range leftover. The E-Transit we had a chance to view had several optional features and one must-have would be the Ford Pro Power Onboard system ($950). It generates 2.4 kW of power in the cargo area of the van, great for all of the tools, computers, and other powered equipment needed to get your job done.

So, with Ford electrifying commercial fleets with the E-Transit, is this a genuinely great option for business owners or camper van drivers? Click here to check out our video to find what we think of the 2022 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van. A shoutout to Ford and the organizers at MAMA for setting up and hosting this event.

