Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Images courtesy of EVANNEX

Cars

Electric Vehicles Are Playing a Bigger Role at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas (Photo Gallery)

Published

Yesterday, I showcased an impressive display of Tesla mods at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. As the auto industry descends upon Sin City for the ultimate automotive experience, roaring engines and smoking tailpipes are typically the norm. But this year was definitely a bit different.

Photo courtesy of EVANNEX

Okay, let’s rewind a bit. The last time I attended SEMA was back in 2014, and electric cars were considered nothing more than weird-looking golf carts at the time. Sure, Teslas were around (albeit rare) back then. But the Silicon Valley automaker was considered a “flash in the pan” at the time — soon to be another DeLorean that would likely go out of business. Not so. This year, Teslas were everywhere at SEMA. And EVs were increasingly on display at SEMA booths all over the show — a vivid signpost that the auto industry’s transition away from fossil fuels is coming.

The most exciting EVs on display at SEMA weren’t only from Elon Musk’s electric automaker. Old guard brands like Porsche, Volkswagen, and Dodge brought in some cool EVs to this year’s SEMA show. And new kids on the block, like Rivian, were on display as well.

In fact, there was an entire “Electric Vehicle Alley” at the SEMA show that showcased everything from exotic charging adapters to funky frunk mods. It was something to behold. Educational seminars and panels are another fascinating part of SEMA. I got a chance to attend a few interesting talks, including one about EV battery packs and another discussing the aftermarket industry surrounding EVs.

While I was having fun seeing all the Tesla mods and taking trips in Teslas via the LVCC Loop (courtesy of The Boring Company), I saw some really cool electric cars from legacy automakers too. So, in between my photo adventure documenting Teslas, I also snapped a few fun pics of modded non-Tesla EVs. Let’s take a look at the photo gallery below for some more eye candy.

Photo Gallery

All photos by EVANNEX except Dodge Charger Daytona SRT® Concept, courtesy of Dodge Garage/Stellantis.

Related: Top Tesla Aftermarket Accessories Guide

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

8.5% Of New Cars In Italy Plugin Electric Cars

Italy’s EV Market Continued To Lose Steam In September Originally published on opportunity:energy. There is no good news in sight for Italy’s EV market,...

7 hours ago

Cars

Plugins EVs Near Third Of Autos In Germany, Recession Forecast

Plugin electric vehicles (EVs) gained 32.4% of Europe’s largest auto market, Germany, in October, up from 30.4% YoY. This in the context of overall...

8 hours ago

Cars

UK BEV Volume Up YoY Despite Tesla Mid-Quarter Restocking

The UK auto market saw plugin electric vehicles take 21.5% share in October, with growing year on year volumes. Despite volume gain, YoY plugin...

1 day ago

Clean Transport

Tesla Takes Over SEMA Show in Las Vegas (Photo Gallery)

The SEMA show in Las Vegas is the largest automotive specialty parts trade show in the world, drawing over 160,000 attendees. I attended the...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.