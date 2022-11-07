Connect with us

Photos courtesy of EVANNEX

Clean Transport

Tesla Takes Over SEMA Show in Las Vegas (Photo Gallery)

Published

The SEMA show in Las Vegas is the largest automotive specialty parts trade show in the world, drawing over 160,000 attendees. I attended the show last week to check out new parts and accessories that Tesla owners might be interested in — some will be premiering (on EVANNEX) soon. However, I also encountered some wild, customized Teslas that showcase a significant design departure from the standard factory look.

Of all the Teslas on display at SEMA, perhaps the coolest was from @casper_model3 from the elite @ruinedtesla crew. The Tesla included some mods from EVANNEX along with a gorgeous body kit via @andro.inc. Many of these modded Teslas have their frunks popped open to display the vehicle’s air suspension “bagged” mods, including Casper’s very cool SpaceX-styled tank. It’s no wonder this Tesla was featured on the cover of DUB Magazine‘s SEMA issue.

Photos courtesy of EVANNEX

Photos courtesy of EVANNEX

Cruising between the halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) required a lot of walking. To make things a bit more fun, our crew decided to travel in style via the LVCC Loop. Elon Musk’s The Boring Company dug a massive underground tunnel with Tesla vehicles ferrying SEMA attendees around the show. It was a really cool experience.

Photos courtesy of EVANNEX

While some Teslas on display at SEMA were nothing more than vinyl wraps and aftermarket wheels, there were some radical collaborations — bringing together like-minded companies in order to transform Tesla’s design aesthetic and create a fresh new look. What I encountered was really striking. So I decided to document it all (via my iPhone) and report back to you with some eye candy. Check out the photo gallery below.

Photo Gallery

All photos courtesy of EVANNEX

 
Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

