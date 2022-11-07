Tesla Takes Over SEMA Show in Las Vegas (Photo Gallery)

The SEMA show in Las Vegas is the largest automotive specialty parts trade show in the world, drawing over 160,000 attendees. I attended the show last week to check out new parts and accessories that Tesla owners might be interested in — some will be premiering (on EVANNEX) soon. However, I also encountered some wild, customized Teslas that showcase a significant design departure from the standard factory look.
Of all the Teslas on display at SEMA, perhaps the coolest was from @casper_model3 from the elite @ruinedtesla crew. The Tesla included some mods from EVANNEX along with a gorgeous body kit via @andro.inc. Many of these modded Teslas have their frunks popped open to display the vehicle’s air suspension “bagged” mods, including Casper’s very cool SpaceX-styled tank. It’s no wonder this Tesla was featured on the cover of DUB Magazine‘s SEMA issue.
Cruising between the halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) required a lot of walking. To make things a bit more fun, our crew decided to travel in style via the LVCC Loop. Elon Musk’s The Boring Company dug a massive underground tunnel with Tesla vehicles ferrying SEMA attendees around the show. It was a really cool experience.
While some Teslas on display at SEMA were nothing more than vinyl wraps and aftermarket wheels, there were some radical collaborations — bringing together like-minded companies in order to transform Tesla’s design aesthetic and create a fresh new look. What I encountered was really striking. So I decided to document it all (via my iPhone) and report back to you with some eye candy. Check out the photo gallery below.
Photo Gallery
All photos courtesy of EVANNEX
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.