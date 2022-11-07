Davinci Motor DC100 Electric Motorcycle To Debut At EICMA 2022

At the upcoming International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition (EICMA), the new Chinese manufacturer of high-performance robotic electric motorcycles, Davinci Motor Corporation, will make its European debut of the Davinci DC100 between November 8 and 13 in Milan, Italy.

The EICMA is the world’s leading exhibition of motorcycles and accessories. The EICMA is one of the most important trade fair events for the entire 2-wheel sector and has been holding events since 1914.

At the EICMA exhibition, Davinci Motor Corporation will be launching the futuristic Davinci DC100 electric motorcycle, the first electric motorcycle designed to rival the performance of 1000cc conventional motorcycles.

“We see EICMA as the perfect stage to officially introduce our brand and product to the European market. Davinci Motor is a start-up that has been working on developing new technology and product design for over 7 years, and we’re very much looking forward to showing the world what our products are capable of,” said Rosanna Libia, Davinci Motor International Business Manager.

Davinci Motor Corporation has attempted to strike the perfect balance with the Davinci DC100 electric motorcycle by harmonizing acceleration, speed, and range. The DC100 has an acceleration of 0-100 km/h (0-60 mph) in about 3 seconds, can reach a top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph), and the maximum torque is an astonishing 850Nm with a range of over 400 km (249 miles).

For convenience, the DC100 can be charged at Level 3 DC fast-charging stations, with a full charge taking just 30 minutes, and can be charged to 85% in 15 minutes. Alternatively, it can also be charged using regular outlets and a portable charger for a much longer time.

Utilizing Davinci’s self-developed synchronous AC motor mounted directly on the rear wheel, along with its intelligent robotic control system, the DC100 electric motorcycle gives the riders complete control over the 100 kW (135 hp) power that is delivered.

In terms of hardware configuration, the braking system includes Brembo M4.30 four-piston radial calipers and the Brembo MCS direct-push upper pump, and the shock absorption system utilizes Ohlins inverted front fork and the central rear shock. The seat height is 795-815mm, the curb weight is 255kg, and it is equipped with keyless start and multiple riding modes.

In order to increase interior space and reduce vehicle weight, the Davinci DC100 uses a cell-to-chassis EV battery technology that allows for the reduction of the number of components. The technical solution allowed Davinci to directly increase the power of the electric motorcycle, while the existing battery technology remains unchanged.

In addition, it also has various functions such as ride assist (D), hill-start assists control (HAC), hill descent control (HDC), reverse assist (R), combined braking system (CBS), traction control system (TCS), kinetic energy recovery system (KERS), and firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) technology.

To announce the launch of the brand and Davinci’s DC100 electric motorcycle at EICMA, Davinci Motor will be hosting a press conference hosted by Rosanna Libia on the opening day of the show at 13:20 local time at Hall 13, Booth Q70 at Fiera Milano.

“We all know of the big motorcycle culture in Europe and we’re very excited to embrace this culture”, said Qi Wang, COO of Davinci Motor. “EICMA 2022 marks DC100’s first appearance outside of China and we’d love to invite all attendees to visit our booth at EICMA.”

Photos courtesy of Davinci Motor

Source: prnewswire