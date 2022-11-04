Enevate & Lightning Motorcycles Partnership Creates 5-Minute Fast Charge For Electric Motorcycles

A new game-changing partnership between Enevate and Lightning Motorcycles has been created that will change the EV motorcycle charging market. Enevate is known for battery innovation that features extremely fast charge and high energy density battery technologies for electric vehicles (EVs) and other markets. Lightning Motorcycles is known for its high-performance premium electric motorcycles that have set land speed records.

The two exceptional companies have decided to introduce Enevate’s extremely fast-charge advanced lithium-ion cells into Lightning’s Strike Carbon motorcycle.

The Lightning’s Strike Carbon motorcycle will come with an integrated 24-kWh battery pack with Enevate technology. Upon the first tests, 400 Amps were delivered at a charge rate nearing 5C which resulted in a blazing fast charge time of fewer than “10 minutes” for an additional 135 miles. “The charging time for similar production electric motorcycles is usually one to four hours. The pack was assembled using 47Ah Enevate pouch cells that began sampling in the second quarter of 2022.”

The Lightning team led the system development with Enevate’s scientists and engineers and was able to integrate Enevate’s battery cells into the Strike Carbon platform to create the prototype. In actual road tests, the newly equipped Strike Carbon has traveled over 1,000 miles on the road while “refueling” at 350kW public charging stations with results staying consistent.

“I want to thank our partner Lightning for their expertise and agility in developing state-of-the-art hardware and software solutions which enabled us to deliver this high-end, ultra-fast charging motorcycle,” said Enevate CEO Robert A. Rango. “For the consumer, this means that riders of electric motorcycles with Enevate Technology can now ride all day alongside conventional motorcycles without being left waiting hours at the charger.”

“This has been an outstanding partnership with Enevate as together we push the boundaries in e-motorcycle innovation by achieving the fastest motorcycle charging rate reached from a public charger,” said Lightning Motorcycles Corp. CEO and Founder, Richard Hatfield. “For myself, and everyone at Lightning, building our products and company not only provides us with the opportunity to be part of something bigger and better but also allows us to contribute to progress in the relentless effort to save our planet.”

Electric vehicles using batteries with Enevate technology can drive 30% further than vehicles with other conventional batteries. The ability to pack more power into a high-density cell is possible via the silicon-dominant anodes at the core of Enevate’s XFC-Energy Technology. The company’s innovative, the multi-layer design allows more energy to be safely packed into a single cell. The company’s XFC-Energy silicon-dominant anode requires a fraction of the space of a graphite anode used in a conventional cell.

“Enevate has developed a silicon technology for lithium-ion batteries that allows us to form an active material film without needing a polymer material to hold the film together. Instead of trying to glue the silicon together, we have made a harder film where silicon is stored within a porous conductive matrix. In a way, we’ve put “balloons” of silicon into a “concrete” matrix so that the silicon can expand and contract repeatedly — and not crumble. Unlike regular batteries that might contain a little silicon, cells containing Enevate’s silicon-dominant technology have already been tested by third parties to show improved features such as high energy density, ultrafast charge, wide temperature tolerance, and improved safety. We have a pilot line running, and analysis shows that, with mass adoption, the technology can actually reduce the cost of batteries. That’s something everybody wants.” said Benjamin Park, Founder, and CTO at Enevate

Source: enevate