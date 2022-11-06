Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Vauxhall Vivaro Electric Is The UK’s Best-Selling Electric Van

Published

The Vauxhall Vivaro Electric is still the UK’s best-selling electric light commercial vehicle (e-LCV). The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has released its latest registration figures and the Vauxhall Vivaro Electric is still number one in the UK.

Vauxhall is the UK’s oldest surviving car brand, with its first model rolling off the production line in 1903. Since then, it has had a continuous manufacturing history in Great Britain. Having since evolved into the electrification market with the Vivaro Electric, Vauxhall has been the UK’s best-selling electric van for years. With 3,254 sold in the first ten months of the year, the success of this model has helped Vauxhall remain the country’s best-selling e-LCV manufacturer, as well as being the second biggest-selling LCV manufacturer overall.

James Taylor, Managing Director at Vauxhall, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Vivaro Electric continue its strong sales performance this year, helping us maintain our position as the UK’s best-selling e-LCV manufacturer. As one of the few brands in the country that is able to offer fleets a fully electric van across its entire LCV model line-up, Vauxhall is leading the way towards electrifying Britain’s businesses.”

The Vivaro Electric e-LCV has racked up a number of awards, including “Medium Van of the Year” at the What Van? Awards 2022, “Best Medium Electric Van” at the Driving Electric Awards 2022, and “International Van of the Year 2021.”

The Vivaro Electric e-LCV has a WLTP range of up to 205 miles and a maximum payload of up to 1,226 kg. The brand plans to continue its electric vehicle expansion, with the goal of offering an electrified variant across its model lineup by 2024 and only fully electric cars and vans in the UK by 2028.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Holds an electronic's engineering degree and is working toward a second degree in IT/web development. Enjoy's renewable energy topic's and has a passion for the environment. Part time writer and web developer, full time husband and father.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

The Best Places In The US & Europe To Vacation With An Electric Car

I wrote a piece earlier today about the best places in the UK to vacation with an electric car — based on the simple...

2 days ago

Clean Transport

The Best Places In UK To Vacation With An Electric Car

Looking to vacation somewhere in the UK and drive an electric car? Beaches and historic town centers aside, you may want to consider one...

2 days ago
Hyundai Ionia 6 Hyundai Ionia 6

Cars

Hyundai UK Prices & Specs For Ioniq 6

Hyundai has announced prices for the Ioniq 6 First Edition in the UK. We are still waiting for US prices for this new electric...

6 days ago

Clean Transport

2022 Ford E-Transit — Video Review

Ford has been on a roll recently when it comes to electrifying its vehicle lineup. New for 2022 is Ford’s electrification of one of...

October 29, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.