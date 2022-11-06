Vauxhall Vivaro Electric Is The UK’s Best-Selling Electric Van

The Vauxhall Vivaro Electric is still the UK’s best-selling electric light commercial vehicle (e-LCV). The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has released its latest registration figures and the Vauxhall Vivaro Electric is still number one in the UK.

Vauxhall is the UK’s oldest surviving car brand, with its first model rolling off the production line in 1903. Since then, it has had a continuous manufacturing history in Great Britain. Having since evolved into the electrification market with the Vivaro Electric, Vauxhall has been the UK’s best-selling electric van for years. With 3,254 sold in the first ten months of the year, the success of this model has helped Vauxhall remain the country’s best-selling e-LCV manufacturer, as well as being the second biggest-selling LCV manufacturer overall.

James Taylor, Managing Director at Vauxhall, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Vivaro Electric continue its strong sales performance this year, helping us maintain our position as the UK’s best-selling e-LCV manufacturer. As one of the few brands in the country that is able to offer fleets a fully electric van across its entire LCV model line-up, Vauxhall is leading the way towards electrifying Britain’s businesses.”

The Vivaro Electric e-LCV has racked up a number of awards, including “Medium Van of the Year” at the What Van? Awards 2022, “Best Medium Electric Van” at the Driving Electric Awards 2022, and “International Van of the Year 2021.”

The Vivaro Electric e-LCV has a WLTP range of up to 205 miles and a maximum payload of up to 1,226 kg. The brand plans to continue its electric vehicle expansion, with the goal of offering an electrified variant across its model lineup by 2024 and only fully electric cars and vans in the UK by 2028.