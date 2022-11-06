GMC Hummer EV Pickup & SUV Sold Out For At Least Two Years

It looks like there is some bad news if you were wanting to purchase a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup or SUV. They are sold out, and it looks like the waiting list is two or more years.

Ever since the GMC Hummer EV Pickup was revealed and subsequently launched, demand for the really cool GMC Hummer EV has exceeded the production capabilities of the hot ticket item. They just cannot keep up with the high demand that so many prospective buyers put on waitlists. With a recent announcement, those prospective buyers could be “waiting” for two or more years.

During a media briefing ahead of the 2024 GMC Sierra EV reveal attended by Buick and GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred, Aldred said the Hummer EV, in both pickup and SUV formats, is “sold out for two years or more.”

This latest news is not surprising since GM currently holds 90,000 reservations for the Hummer EV (pickup plus SUV). Also, GM stopped taking orders for the all-electric super-truck and SUV last month.

In the first 9 months of 2022, GM has only produced 2,570 units of the Hummer EV Pickup, which is way less than the 90,000 units needed just to meet reservations. However, production has been picking up as of late, as GM produced 700 Hummer EV pickups in September, which represents almost 30 percent of all the 2,570 units built.

In order to meet the demand, GM has opened its first Ultium Cells plant in Ohio. GM has also announced that Hummer EV production will be idled for November as the plant undergoes upgrades to produce future products.

2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup production began late last year at the GM Factory Zero plant in Michigan. The pickup truck uses GM Ultium batteries and GM Ultium Drive motors, which deliver 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque to the Hummer EV Pickup Edition.

We recently reported on the new Recon GMC Hummer EV All-Wheel Drive Ebike, which is now available to go with the GMC Hummer EV Pickup — as far as we know, it is still available to purchase, so you could get the e-bike while you wait on the Hummer EV delivery.

Photos courtesy of GM