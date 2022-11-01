Recon Launches New GMC Hummer EV all-wheel-drive ebike.

Recon Power Bikes has partnered with General Motors Corporation through a global licensing agreement to produce the new GMC Hummer EV All-Wheel Drive Ebike — which, of course, goes with GMC’s new Hummer EV Supertruck as an AWD EV duo. Equipped with the new Hummer EV All-Wheel Drive Ebike customers can go further than they could before reaching spots only accessible with two-wheeled vehicles.

The GMC Hummer EV AWD Ebike has on-demand all-wheel drive and is driven with impressive dual 750-watt hub motors with a peak output of 2,400 watts. The AWD Ebike is powered by an LG battery that takes 4 hours to charge. It includes a waterproof battery pack that comes standard at 48 volts and 17Ah, with an option to upgrade to 21Ah. With the upgraded battery option, the upgrade will add $176 to the overall cost of the ebike. The GMC Hummer EV Ebike is a “Super Ebike” designed and built for total off-road dominance at an affordable (or semi-affordable) introductory price of only $3,999.

The GMC Hummer EV All-Wheel Drive Ebike comes with three riding modes: Cruise mode, which engages only the rear-wheel-drive; Traction mode, which only engages the front-wheel drive; and lastly, for the thrill seeker, Adrenaline mode, which for maximum performance engages both wheels for all-wheel drive.

Some of the additional features of the new GMC Hummer EV AWD Ebike come with an adjustable front suspension that can easily be adjusted on the front fork. The Hummer Ebike delivers over 160+ NM of torque, with the dual 750-watt motors peaking at 2,400 watts. It also features Shimona gearing for smooth riding and 4-piston hydraulic brakes for on-demand braking. The AWD super-ebike comes standard with puncture-resistant 4″ tires with a molded-in liner.

The all-electric, all-wheel drive pair will be available at GMC dealers worldwide and direct to consumers at GMCEBIKE.com

“GMC is excited to collaborate with Recon as they develop the GMC HUMMER EV AWD Ebike,” said Rich Latek, marketing director for GMC. “With design cues and inspiration taken directly from the GMC HUMMER EV Supertruck, this ebike further expands customer’s ability to explore different off-road trails — whether in the vehicle or out on the bike.”

“The Recon Team is thrilled to be the officially licensed partner producing the GMC HUMMER EV AWD Ebike,” said Jeff Fuze, president of Recon. “We are honored to partner with GMC on this unique world-class AWD Ebike that parallels HUMMER EV’s unrivaled reputation as the leader in EV off-road adventure.”

Recon Power Bikes has been the go-to ebike producer for law enforcement agencies and the military for their durability and reliability. The ebikes made by Recon Power Bikes are being utilized by municipal agencies in 47 states, federal agencies, and three branches of the U.S. Military.

According to the market research platform MarketsandMarkets, the Ebike market is estimated to grow from “$49.7 billion in 2022 to $80.6 billion by 2027,” nearly double the sales in the next 5 years, and continued growth is forecasted past 2027.

This agreement with General Motors Corporation allows Recon Power Bikes to further reach a global market through the GMC dealer network, compounding Recon’s footprint in the consumer market.

Source: Recon Power Bikes