Orders For Eviation Alice Electric Plane Pass $2 Billion

Eviation Aircraft has just announced that the order book for the all-electric Alice airplane has passed a total value of $2 billion. Eviation is developing all-electric aircraft that are built to make flight sustainable, affordable, and a quiet solution to regional travel.

On September 27, Eviation’s Alice electric plane conducted its first flight at Moses Lake Grant County International Airport (MWH), Washington. The all-electric airplane passed with flying colors and was the first all-electric commuter airplane to pass this test. The history-breaking achievement started a new phase in the development of the Alice aircraft.

For the test flight, it took off from an airport in central Washington, ascended to 3,500 feet, then landed again, for a total flight time of 8 minutes. Think Wright brothers at this point. That’s just about enough to show that the aircraft can do what it’s meant to do. The company is now focused on its certification program on the way to completing Entry into Service (EIS).

Customers for the Alice so far include U.S. regional airlines Cape Air and Global Crossing and German airline operator EVIA AERO.

“Our order book passing the US$ 2 billion mark is a significant commercial milestone,” said Gregory Davis, President and CEO of Eviation. “This success demonstrates that the Alice is leading the industry and meeting the market demand for zero-carbon flight. We are already seeing a growing clamour from passengers for sustainable aviation, matched by an increasingly robust attitude from regulators. By ordering the Alice, our forward-thinking customers are positioning themselves wisely for the future.”

The Alice aims to be environmentally, financially, and socially sustainable. It heralds a new era of transporting people and goods, the company says. With an advanced digital flight deck built with performance, workload reduction, and pilot comfort in mind. Alice is the first FAR23 category aircraft with a fly-by-wire, fully electronic flight control system, complemented by touchscreen flight displays.

Built from a clean-sheet design around all-electric propulsion, the Alice produces no carbon emissions and costs significantly less to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops. To top it off, the aircraft is quieter than a regular airplane with reduced community noise and a peaceful flight experience.

Alice is powered by two magni650 electric propulsion units developed by MagniX, the global industry leader in flight-proven electric propulsion systems.

The MagniX was selected by NASA to demonstrate electric propulsion technologies for NASA’s Electric Powertrain Flight Demonstration program, and is recognized by the FAA with the release of special conditions for certification.

“With almost 300 aircraft now on order, the Alice is receiving strong customer endorsement. The aircraft is capturing the hearts and minds of the marketplace with its beautiful design, low operating costs and carbon zero footprint,” said Eddie Jaisaree, Vice President, Commercial Sales at Eviation. “The Alice will not just protect the planet but also create a more enjoyable flight experience for passengers. Considering the environmental and fuel cost challenges facing conventional airlines, incorporating the Alice into our customers’ fleets will give them a significant competitive advantage.”

Eviation is targeting a range of 250 nautical miles. As recently as April, Eviation said the Alice would be able to fly about 440 nautical miles. The plane has a max cruising speed of 250 knots or 287 miles per hour. For reference, a Boeing 737 has a max cruising speed of 588 miles per hour.

Alice’s maximum useful load is around 2,500 to 2,600 pounds.

Orders for the Eviation Alice passing $2 billion is a notable milestone for this company, and I expect a lot more orders in the future.

Source: Eviation