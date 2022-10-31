Hyundai UK Prices & Specs For Ioniq 6

Hyundai Motor UK has announced pricing and specifications of the Ioniq 6 First Edition, the swoopy electric sedan that began with the sleek, svelte Prophecy concept unveiled in 2020. Built on Hyundai’s E-GMP electric vehicle chassis, the Ioniq 6 is equipped with an array of advanced technologies and a customer-centric, spacious interior, the company says, somewhat breathlessly. In addition, it provides the First Edition with an extended range of up to 320 miles (WLTP) on a single charge. The Ioniq 6 features a slippery drag coefficient of just 0.21, one of the lowest of any production car.

Customers can select from four exterior body colors — Biophilic Blue Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Nocturne Grey Metallic, and Gravity Gold Matte. (The marketing department must have worked long hours to come up with those names.) The IONIQ 6 will also be available in two other trim levels — Premium and Ultimate. Pricing and specification will be announced for them soon, but those who choose the First Edition model will find the price in the UK starts at £54,995.

The First Edition cars are fitted with a 77.4 kWh battery with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain that provides 325 PS (320 hp) of power and 605 Nm (446 ft-lb) of torque. The E-GMP platform’s 800V charging system with 350 kW ultra-fast charger compatibility also includes a battery heating system to assuring optimal charging times in all conditions. Customers will enjoy a free one-year subscription to the IONITY Premium package that provides access to over 400,000 charging points across Europe, including AC and DC connectors.

The Ioniq 6 continues Hyundai’s vision for sustainability with an interior trimmed in sustainable materials and colors. Eco-process leather and recycled PET fabric is used in the seats, bio-TPO skin for dashboard finishes, bio-PET fabric used in the headliner, and floor mats made from ECONYL®, a regenerated nylon yarn that can be used to make sustainable products.

Customers are invited to register for the Ioniq 6 First Edition launch event at the company’s dedicated webpage. This online exclusive event takes place on the 9th November at 9:00am, after which customers will be able to complete their reservation request form.

Among the features of the Ioniq 6 First Edition are a sliding sunroof, vehicle-to-load capability, what has come to be the expected package of electronic driver assistance features, and a Bose premium sound system. A 360º view and a heads-up display are also part of the First Edition package. The Ioniq 6 rides on a 2.9 meter long wheelbase and has 14.5 liters of cargo room in the frunk and an additional 401 liters in its trunk.

The Ioniq 6 Takeaway

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has just started production in South Korea and the company says the first US deliveries should begin in the spring of next year. There are no EPA ratings available for the car yet and US prices have yet to be announced.

This is a very stylish sedan that should stack up very well against the Tesla Model 3. The question will be, how many US customers will buy an electric sedan when the marketplace is awash in light trucks and SUVs. The other question for US shoppers is whether the Ioniq 6 will be sold in all 50 states or just those that follow the California emissions rules.

The Ioniq 6 looks like nothing else on the road. That can be a plus or a minus depending on your point of view. Hyundai and Kia are stocking their showrooms with a selection of electric cars to meet almost every taste. One can only wonder if they have less expensive EVs under development.