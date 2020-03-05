Hyundai Prophesy EV Concept Is Sleek & Sexy

March 5th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

The Hyundai Prophesy is another concept that was supposed to debut in Geneva this week but got revealed online instead. You can watch the entire unveiling online or read more about it below. Either way, the concept is sweet, silky, svelte, and sexy in a way that most cars today, with their creases, crinkles, and crenelations are not. The suicide rear doors will never, ever see production, but other than that, the car harks back to a prior era initiated by the Audi 5000 of cars that were smooth, sculpted machines that slipped through the air with grace.

“We have brought to life yet another icon that establishes a new standard for the EV segment as well as pushing Hyundai’s design vision to even broader horizons,” says SangYup Lee, head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “A part of that expansion is what we call optimistic futurism, a design concept embodied by Prophecy. With optimistic futurism, our aim is to forge an emotional connection between humans and automobiles.”

Looked at from above, the car shows design inspiration from a number of world class automobiles — the Porsche 911, the Mazda RX-7, and the Tesla Model S. It looks like a car that is intended to excite — a visual feast for the eyes designed to be driven. The integral rear spoiler is transparent so it does not detract from the car’s smooth lines, which the company compares to “perfectly weathered stone.”

Intended for fully autonomous driving, the Prophesy Concept dispenses with a conventional steering wheel in favor of twin joysticks that flank the driver’s seat. The minimalist dashboard is very much in keeping with developing trends in the industry and moves forward to give front seat passengers more room in “relax mode.”

Watch the reveal video here.

Hyundai says the look of the Prophesy will be carried over into its production electric cars in the future and can be altered to accommodate a full range of vehicle sizes. Many people think Hyundai and corporate cousin KIA feature some of the best styling available today. Where once they copied other companies, now they are industry leaders whose designs are copied by others. If the Prophesy is indeed a harbinger of things to come from Hyundai, the EV revolution is about to bring us a world of vibrant, exciting automotive designs.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







