Fisker Ocean — CleanTechnica Walkthrough Video 

The hottest segment for new electric vehicles is by far the crossover and SUV category, and Fisker is ready to drop its new crossover into this segment. I recently had a chance to check out the highly anticipated Fisker Ocean, Fisker’s first full electric vehicle for the masses. We all know Fisker from both the Karma and Revero, but the Ocean is on a completely different platform. The Fisker Ocean will start at $37,499 for the Sport Trim before any EV incentives. Pictured here is a pre-production prototype that is closest to the Extreme/One trims.

Finished in the beautiful Blue Sur Blue with the 22” SlipStream wheels in black, this pre-production Ocean looks absolutely stunning. There are a number of similar Jaguar and Range Rover design elements going on, but I think the Ocean is more attractive. Size wise, the Ocean is similar in size to the likes of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Jaguar I-PACE, and in between the Audi Q4 e-tron and regularly sized e-tron as well as the VW ID.4. The Ocean will fit right into this segment of electric vehicles as well, but offering more premium & eco conscious materials.

The interior of the Fisker does not disappoint either. This color is called MaliBlu. The seats, steering wheel, and all touch contact points of the interior of the Ocean felt very worth the price Fisker is asking for the Ocean. Everything felt premium, and of the segment that Fisker is targeting with the Ocean.

I was not able to test any software or screens in this Fisker. However, the big party trick with the Fisker is the Revolve Screen. With a click of a button, you can rotate it horizontally or vertically. It’s great that Fisker is giving the driver or passenger the option to rotate the screen based on their preference. Another party trick is California Mode, where you can roll down all windows, including the one in the rear, allowing air to easily flow into the vehicle.

The Fisker Ocean will be entering production in late Q4 of 2022 or Q1 of 2023. So, should you add the Fisker Ocean to your list of potential vehicles? Watch our video to find more about what my initial impressions are of the Fisker Ocean!