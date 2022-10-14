Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Courtesy of Tyler Boggs | CleanTechnica.

Cars

Fisker Ocean — CleanTechnica Walkthrough Video 

Published

The hottest segment for new electric vehicles is by far the crossover and SUV category, and Fisker is ready to drop its new crossover into this segment. I recently had a chance to check out the highly anticipated Fisker Ocean, Fisker’s first full electric vehicle for the masses. We all know Fisker from both the Karma and Revero, but the Ocean is on a completely different platform. The Fisker Ocean will start at $37,499 for the Sport Trim before any EV incentives. Pictured here is a pre-production prototype that is closest to the Extreme/One trims.

Courtesy of Tyler Boggs | CleanTechnica.

Finished in the beautiful Blue Sur Blue with the 22” SlipStream wheels in black, this pre-production Ocean looks absolutely stunning. There are a number of similar Jaguar and Range Rover design elements going on, but I think the Ocean is more attractive. Size wise, the Ocean is similar in size to the likes of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Jaguar I-PACE, and in between the Audi Q4 e-tron and regularly sized e-tron as well as the VW ID.4. The Ocean will fit right into this segment of electric vehicles as well, but offering more premium & eco conscious materials.

Courtesy of Tyler Boggs | CleanTechnica.

The interior of the Fisker does not disappoint either. This color is called MaliBlu. The seats, steering wheel, and all touch contact points of the interior of the Ocean felt very worth the price Fisker is asking for the Ocean. Everything felt premium, and of the segment that Fisker is targeting with the Ocean.

I was not able to test any software or screens in this Fisker. However, the big party trick with the Fisker is the Revolve Screen. With a click of a button, you can rotate it horizontally or vertically. It’s great that Fisker is giving the driver or passenger the option to rotate the screen based on their preference. Another party trick is California Mode, where you can roll down all windows, including the one in the rear, allowing air to easily flow into the vehicle.

Courtesy of Tyler Boggs | CleanTechnica.

The Fisker Ocean will be entering production in late Q4 of 2022 or Q1 of 2023. So, should you add the Fisker Ocean to your list of potential vehicles? Watch our video to find more about what my initial impressions are of the Fisker Ocean!

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

Tyler Boggs is a Cleveland-based electric vehicle automotive enthusiast. He has always been fascinated with cars and electric vehicles from an early age. He is a former BMW Product Genius from his days in college and is currently a UX Designer/Researcher who is utilizing research, strategy, & design to help identify opportunities to educate the masses on EV adoption. He also has a number of years of HPDE and AutoX experience as well which is what truly sparked his enthusiasm for the automotive industry. Tyler works with his husband, Brandan to produce fun, educational, and snack-sized content for both Everyday EV and CleanTechnica.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

Electric Acts of Kindness, 50,000 Reservations for Fisker Ocean, VinFast VF 8 & VF 9 Coming to Europe — EV News Today

The Hyundai IONIQ 5’s V2L technology creates an act of kindness that supports the brand’s vision of Progress for Humanity. Vinfast outlines its plan...

June 9, 2022

Cars

The “Stealth Bomber” Drops A Bomb: Foxconn-Fisker Vehicle Confirmed

In a previous series of articles, I explained that Taiwan-based Foxconn (aka Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. or 鴻海精密工業股份有限公司) is going to be...

May 23, 2022
Fisker Ocean Header Image Large Fisker Ocean Header Image Large

Batteries

Fisker Secures Long-Term Battery Supply In CATL Deal

The Magna-built Fisker Ocean SUV will have batteries from CATL thanks to this long-term deal.

November 26, 2021

Cars

Foxconn Intends To Become A Global EV Manufacturer

Foxconn wants to become a global manufacturer of electric vehicles. Is it being realistic?

October 20, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.