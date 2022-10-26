The Africa Electric Mobility Week Exhibition Is On This Saturday In Karen, Nairobi!

This Saturday, the 29th of October, there will be a 1-day electric mobility exhibition at the Waterfront Mall in Karen, Nairobi! The event will feature over 20 e-mobility companies and attract over 1,000 attendees from the transport, energy, environment, education, and finance sectors, as well as the general public.

As part of the event, a new electric vehicle charging station will be launched at the Waterfront Mall, which is one of Nairobi’s prime shopping centers. The exhibition is part of the inaugural Africa E-Mobility Week that started on Tuesday. The Africa E-Mobility Week is being hosted by the Association for Electric Mobility and Development in Africa (AEMDA), with support from the Africa E-Mobility Industry Action (AFEMI), together with other key partners in Africa’s E-mobility ecosystem. Following the event and e-mobility exhibition day, a report on Africa’s priorities for E-mobility will also be submitted to the COP27 happening in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, to inform investors and government stakeholders across the globe.

There are a lot of very insightful sessions going on as part of the E-Mobility Week which is being held virtually and therefore people from all over the world can attend. Some of the sessions are focusing on:

Business readiness for e-mobility start-ups in Africa

Unlocking the market for electric 4-wheelers

Guide to policy development for e-mobility in African economies

Boosting academic research in e-mobility in Africa

Day 1 featured discussions on:

Innovative business models for financing commercial electric vehicles, such as buses and taxis

Pay as You Go as a tool for accessibility in Africa’s EV transition

EVs and renewables, technology and business innovations

Day 2 featured discussions on:

Charging infrastructure — lessons from around the world the on pitfalls and opportunities

Standards as a told for safety and quality in Africa’s EV transition

Boosting gender equality and social inclusion in the electric mobility ecosystem

Day 3 (tomorrow) will focus on:

Instruments for national/regional financing for the e-mobility transition

Innovative business models for financing electric 2 wheelers and bicycles

EVs in minigrids; A viable business?

I am very excited about this event and I am looking forward to the exhibition. Earlier this year, I attended the UK edition the FullyCharged Live and it was really amazing to see all the newest EVs on show along with the associated products and services. These kinds of exhibitions are really good for raising awareness and getting people to appreciate the beauty of electric mobility.

There is a lot of action in the electric mobility space on the African continent that we regularly feature here on CleanTechnica. Quite a lot of this action is happening in Kenya. This means people attending the exhibition on the 29th of October will get to experience all of this. Kenya’s e-mobility scene is buzzing with developments in various segments ranging from electric minibuses (matatus), high capacity mass transit electric buses, electric vans, electric cars, and electric motorcycles (which are a really big deal in Kenya) to electric vehicle charging stations and associated products and services. So, if you are in and around Nairobi and Kenya or you are able to travel to Kenya for this event, you would be in for quite an awesome experience to see all the developments in the e-mobility space in this part of the world.