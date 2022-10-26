John Z’s Daughter Launches Her OWN New Delorean

Her name is Kat DeLorean – and yes, she really is the daughter of the 80s automotive icon who slapped a Renault V6 into a stainless steel-bodied rendition of a gull winged Bertone concept before getting arrested for attempting to smuggle $24 million of cocaine. That’s a lot of cocaine (especially with those good, 1984 dollars).

John was eventually acquitted, but his legacy was … let’s say, “tarnished.”

Despite that, the world grew to love his creation, the DMC-12. And, forty years later, the company was reborn with forty years of history and auto industry veteran Joost de Vries at the helm. Or so we thought.

If you can’t read that, Kat’s Insta post reads, “DeLorean Motor Company is not John DeLorean’s Company. DMC is not 40 years old, and not associated with the DeLorean Family, or my father’s ongoing legacy,” it reads. “Please stop lying and stop speaking about John now, he despised you.

Which, like – drama, much?

What’s most interesting about that post, however, isn’t the scathing criticism of the reborn car company. Instead, it’s the picture of the DeLorean concept rendering created by Spanish car designer Angel Guerra, that we first covered back in February.

What’s more, it looks as if Guerra’s design has legs, with Kat DeLorean Seymour backing the design over de Vries’ (which has since evolved, slightly, as it becomes a more fully realized project). And, as a fan of the original, I have to say that I dig the stainless steel body and– just take a look for yourself …

It’s a Flux Capacitor

Pretty sikk, amirite?

Whether or not Kat’s DeLorean is the “real” one or whether the DeLorean’s designers at Bertone’s ItalDesign – who are very involved in the new company, despite Kat’s vitriol against them – remains to be played out. That said, if there is room for both Ferrari and Lamborghini in the world, then there’s certainly room for two DMCs.

Especially when they look this good.

Check out the most recent versions of Guerra’s DeLorean concept art, below, then let us know what you think of all this DMC drama in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Angel Guerra DeLorean Concept Art

Source | Images: Kat DeLorean, via CarBuzz.