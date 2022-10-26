Hyundai Ioniq 5 Keeps The Lights On At An Off-Grid Sustainable Hotel

Would you love to experience an off-grid vacation at an EV-powered hotel? If you answered Yes, then you’ll be fascinated to learn that Hotel Hyundai is opening its doors. It’s truly one of the most interesting off grid experiences of 2022 — Hotel Hyundai is powered through Ioniq 5’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature.

What Is Vehicle-To-Load (V2L)?

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) is a relatively simple technology where the EV contains an integrated inverter to provide AC power via one or more 120V or 240V outlets. Different than vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, which requires a bidirectional charger, V2L power can be thought of like a backup generator.

With its ability to run basic appliances, it offers the ideal fit for an off-grid accommodation. As a result, V2L significantly reduces grid solar systems’ dependence on backup diesel and petrol generators.

V2L is a feature that enables an EV to provide regular AC power to appliances or a load. Tradespeople in outlying areas are really liking it, as it enables the charging of multiple tool batteries at once. Even power tools like a chop saw and work lighting don’t need V2L with a portable generator.

For the off-grid hotel industry, V2L is ideal for remote locations where it’s all about getting a little closer to home luxury with standard appliances — a toaster for a morning bagel, an induction hotplate for a quick fettuccine Alfredo, or a microwave to zap that homemade lentil stew. Those who aren’t off-grid vacation purists appreciate the ability to fire up lights, laptops, or even a refrigerator.

The Ioniq 5 comes with an adapter that plugs into the charging socket. At the outer end of the adapter is a 15A 3-pin socket with an on/off switch. Using it is as simple as plugging the appliance lead into the adapter, inserting the adapter into the charge socket, and turning the adapter on.

Worried that all the off-grid assistance would deplete your Ioniq 5 battery? No need. You can set a minimum battery level for V2L so the function will turn off if the battery drain reaches a pre-set level.

A final lagniappe is that EVs with V2L can be used to charge other EVs which have run flat and become stranded, too, offering assistance and emotional relief in remote spaces.

V2L makes the new Hyundai Hotel sustainable vacation possible.

The In-Demand Sustainable Hotel

A green hotel has environmentally favorable services that establish and abide by programs that are ecologically effectual and aimed at protecting the planet. The melange of tailored eco-friendly services must ensure energy use, natural resources, and water efficiency but still ensure customer satisfaction and provision of quality services.

Keenly aware of the tenuous balance of these competing influences, the Hyundai Hotel is an attempt to bring all-electric transportation innovation to the world of hospitality. Situated in Essex, just an hour from central London, the newly unveiled sustainable hotel is ready to welcome its first guests. Expansive views. Farm trails. Heritage. Arable farmed fields. Deer gathering in the dawn light. A small flock of sheep, 8 chickens, 5 ducks, 2 geese, 2 cats, and a dog. It’s an escape from exhausting contemporary life to the slower pace of a farm, a chance for rest and recuperation.

Curated by cultural critic Grace Dent, the Hyundai Hotel vacation amenities include a cabin guest suite, a restaurant, and a private cinema.

The guest suite: The high-end cabin by Colemans Farm fulfills the expectations of a luxury boutique hotel.

The high-end cabin by Colemans Farm fulfills the expectations of a luxury boutique hotel. Bar and restaurant : The menu and mixology are innovative and sustainable, with ingredients sourced locally within Essex. As well as indoor/ outdoor dining and cooking over fire, the bar and restaurant area has an Ioniq 5 coffee lounge — and espresso powered by the Ioniq 5.

: The menu and mixology are innovative and sustainable, with ingredients sourced locally within Essex. As well as indoor/ outdoor dining and cooking over fire, the bar and restaurant area has an Ioniq 5 coffee lounge — and espresso powered by the Ioniq 5. Cinema: After their repasts, guests are invited to enjoy a film from the Ioniq 5-powered projector and speakers, with a V2L powered popcorn machine.

More Vacationers than Ever are Looking for Sustainable Options

Many media reports have indicated lately that more people than ever are reportedly booking sustainable vacations. Hyundai commissioned research from with a participant pool of UK individuals to obtain data about consumers and their desirability for sustainability travel options. Here are some of the results.

55% acknowledge the desire for reasonable travel emerges from the current rising cost of living.

53% would like to reinvest their holiday spending in local UK economies rather than abroad.

51% hope to alleviate the stress of travel disruptions.

46% say sustainability is more important to them now when booking a holiday compared to 5 years ago.

40% are looking for inexpensive travel options this year.

26% are finding the UK summers are becoming hotter (and so more appealing for travel?).

25% are choosing staycations over traveling abroad to reduce their carbon footprint by flying less.

25% want to save money, so keeping closer to home helps to achieve eco-centered goals.

The green economy not only encourages the consumption and use of environmentally acceptable products and services in the wider market, but it also fosters innovations and the introduction and spread of new and sustainable products. Hyundai’s research supports experts who say that ethics, responsibility, ecological orientation, and sustainability are some of the new models that individuals seek in their personal and leisure choices.

Final Thoughts about the Hyundai Sustainable Hotel

The Ioniq 5 is able to power the hotel and its experiences using its V2L feature that supplies AC power (230V/50Hz) up to a maximum of 3.6kW (or 15 Amps) power consumption. The pop-up Hotel Hyundai is open for 14 nights from 19 October to 5 November 1, Wednesdays through Sunday. A lucky raffle winner will get to stay for free — keep checking the manufacturer for details about the winning trip and reviews.

Sustainable development is, in many ways, the fundamental basis of tourism, and hotels have a significant impact on the natural environment. Signifiers like eco labeling guide consumers and offer pathways to more sustainable choices through continuous review and reflection. It makes sense that consumers with higher levels of biospheric values — those areas of the earth occupied by living organisms — are more likely to engage in sustainable behaviors.

As EVs continue to penetrate the mainstream, tourism and hospitality industries have been advocating the adoption and use of EVs in business practice. Hyundai’s research team clearly has come up with data that supports how tourism practitioners should focus their marketing efforts on consumers with high levels of eco-oriented values.