Next-generation Hyundai Flagship EV Teased

Last week, Hyundai released these “teaser” images ahead of the official reveal of its all-new Grandeur luxury flagship — but it’s so slick, and the c-pillar so similar to that of the Genesis GV60 (one of the best EVs you can buy for less than $70,000, according to our fearless leader), that some members of the automotive press are already speculating that it’s “posh” enough to be the next Genesis to come to the US.

The Korean carmaker is playing the technical details and final vehicle specs close to the chest for the moment, releasing these images almost without comment. That said, we can already see that the interior of the new Hyundai Grandeur will be a pretty comfortable place to spend time, with a wide, airy dash and upscale mood lighting setting the theme …

Hyundai Grandeur Interior

… the outside is similarly nice. And, although we don’t exactly know what’s powering the big sedan (it could be diesel, gasoline, or even hydrogen, knowing Hyundai), I think the fact that we don’t see any tailpipes in these images supports that this one’s fully electric. And that, too, could be another subtle hint that this car will follow along in Genesis’ promised “EV only” footsteps, you know?.

What do you guys think? Is this just wishful thinking from a wide-eyed Genesis fan , or is this big-budget Hyundai something you could easily imagine rolling down US roads? Check out the images, below, then let us know what you think in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Grandeur Exterior Photos

Source | Images: Carbuzz.