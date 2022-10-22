Foxconn Model V Just The Latest EV To Beat Cybertruck To Market

iPhone-maker Foxconn has been making rapid headway into the automotive world lately, having purchased the old GM factory in Lordstown, Ohio and quickly getting to work kicking off the production of the Lordstown Endurance and signing deals to produce the upcoming Fisker Pear and Indi EV. Now, they’re proving out that quickness again by rolling out a production-ready electric truck of its own: the Foxconn Model V.

A lot has changed since Telsa first introduced the world to the Cybertruck back in ::checks notes:: 2019. Back then, there was no Ford F-150 Lightning. No Silverado EV or GMC Sierra, either. Rivian still wasn’t in production and Lordstown still looked like a viable thing. When the Cybertruck landed, it was walking onto an empty playing field – now? Now it’s still months (if not years) away from production, while Ford and GM are sitting waiting lists hundreds of thousands of vehicles strong.

And that playing field is only getting more crowded, as this latest truck debut shows.

Pride of Taiwan

The first electric pickup truck designed and developed in Taiwan, Foxconn’s Model V is promises a payload of up to 1 ton, and a towing capacity of up to 3 tons with various chassis configurations to maximize the on or off-road needs of the driver.

The electric pickup also features a 5-seat crew cab body about the size of the Ford Maverick’s, with electronic camera rearview mirrors similar (in concept, if not execution) to the Lucid Air’s.

Foxtron (the brand that Foxconn is planning to sell the trucks under) claims 30 percent climbing capability (16.7 degrees), and a base range of 420 km (about 265 miles). The Model V should be able to charge from 20 to 80 percent in 30 minutes, with bed dimensions of of 1.5 x 1.45 meters putting it right in line against Ford’s compact trucklet.

The truck was shown this week as part of Foxconn’s Hon Hai Tech Day, which saw two other compact EVs and a suite of high tech bits on offer to other carmakers as well.

Source | Images: NotebookCheck.