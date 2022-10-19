First-ever Electric Rolls Royce is EXTRA Extra (Photo Gallery)

Whether you buy into the Rolls-Royce hype machine calling the all-new electric Spectre a reincarnation of the brand or not, there is no question that this new Rolls promises to be the quietest, smoothest, and most opulent coupe yet to bear the Spirit of Ecstasy on its hood. This is, without question, a new era for the storied British brand … and we are here for it!

1980 Rolls-Royce Camargue

That up there? That’s the Rolls-Royce Camargue. It’s always been a bit of a black sheep in the RR family, but time has proved that — like Johnny B. Goode and Running Up That Hill — the people of their time may not have been ready for it, but their kids love it. As with those songs, the Camargue is one of those “you’re a car guy if …” cars that Gen X and Millenial enthusiasts can usually agree was underappreciated in its time.

Look again at that new-for-2023 Spectre, and you’ll surely see more than a passing nod (or three) to the now classic Camargue — and that makes this car something special.

Despite the nods to the past, though, the Spectre is something new (even if it carries with it the spirit of the Camargue or even older Silver Ghosts with it). “This is the start of a bold new chapter for our marque, our extraordinary clients and the luxury industry,” says Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the over-Germanicly named CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “For this reason, I believe Spectre is the most perfect product that Rolls-Royce has ever produced.”

Perfect might be a bit of a stretch — but even the most devoted Henry Royce’s admirers will admit that this new EV is one of the most luxuriously appointed cars ever built. Just look at that “Starlight” interior, for example. More than 10,000 LED lights line the interior of the Spectre, creating a unique, ethereal ambiance that lets everyone who enters the car know: this is an experience. Take it in.

BUT WAIT — as they say — there’s more! RR’s parent company BMW has stuffed the new Rolls coupe all the latest high-tech gizmos. “With Spectre, Rolls-Royce has harnessed a revolutionary ‘Decentralised Intelligence’ system that allows for the free and direct exchange of information between more than 1,000 vehicle functions,” reads the official press release. “(Further) elevating the marque’s celebrated quality of ride. Its designers have captured a contemporary yet timeless aesthetic that significantly progresses the brand’s iconography as it embarks on its electric age. Its craftspeople have created a suite of contemporary prêt-à-porter personalization possibilities, including Starlight Doors and Illuminated Fascia, inspiring clients to realize their own Bespoke visions.”

Other clever bits include a lidar-backed road-mapping active suspension system that reads the road ahead and adapts itself (spring rates, damping, etc.) on the fly, hundreds of times a second, to deliver maximum interior ride leveling and occupant comfort.

Conceptually, the system similar to the active suspension in the all-conquering Williams FW14B Formula 1 car that dominated the 1992 season — except, you know, digital.

Enough talk, though. A car like this isn’t about reasonable things, anyway. It’s about emotions, so I invite you take a look at this comprehensive (official) photo gallery, below, then let us know what you think of this all-new electric Rolls-Royce in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Photo Gallery

Source | Images: Rolls-Royce.